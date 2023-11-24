Welcome to a tale of Hollywood history, where the dusty trails of the Wild West meet the glittering lights of movie stardom. Today, we’re saddling up to revisit the story of Kevin Costner’s clash with ‘Tombstone’, a conflict that not only shaped the course of two major Western films but also left an indelible mark on the genre and the careers involved.
Kevin Costner Rides High in Hollywood
In the early 1990s, Kevin Costner was not just a household name; he was a bonafide Hollywood powerhouse. Following his success in movies like ‘The Untouchables’, Costner’s career was soaring, especially after directing and starring in ‘Dances with Wolves’, which won him two Oscars and revived the Western genre.
The Dawn of Tombstone
Costner’s initial involvement in ‘Tombstone’ was marked by his vision for the film. It began as a project to be written and directed by Kevin Jarre, but soon creative visions diverged.
Originally, Costner was set to star in ‘Tombstone’: which was to be written and directed by Kevin Jarre, but then Costner fell out with Jarre, when he realized that Jarre was planning an ensemble piece which concentrates on the events surrounding the Gunfight at the OK Corral; Costner wanted it to be a character-study that focuses completely on Earp, and on Earp’s entire life.
A Tale of Two Visions
The crux of the clash lay in creative differences. Costner envisioned a film deeply focused on Wyatt Earp’s life, while Jarre aimed for a broader narrative about the famous gunfight. This fundamental disagreement led to Costner’s departure from ‘Tombstone’ and his partnership with Lawrence Kasdan to develop what would become ‘Wyatt Earp’.
Kevin Costner turned down the part of Wyatt Earp in ‘Tombstone’ which indicates there were creative differences or visions for the project.
The Road from Tombstone
The fallout from this creative rift was immediate. Costner left ‘Tombstone’, paving the way for Kurt Russell to take on the mantle of Wyatt Earp. The film faced additional challenges, including directorial changes and production halts.
an attempt to crush my picture, said Jarre, referencing the tension during this period.
Wyatt Earp Rides Alone
Meanwhile, Costner’s vision for a Wyatt Earp story did not fade into the sunset. Instead, it transformed from a six-hour miniseries into a full-fledged feature film titled ‘Wyatt Earp’, with Dennis Quaid as Doc Holliday. Despite its grand ambitions, ‘Wyatt Earp’ struggled at the box office compared to its rival.
Casting Shadows on Tombstone
‘Tombstone’, however, managed to carve its name into Western film lore. The casting decisions following Costner’s exit were pivotal; Val Kilmer took on Doc Holliday after learning his friend would not be part of it. The film became a hit, often hailed as one of the finest Westerns ever made.
The Duel’s Lasting Impact
The repercussions of this Hollywood duel extended beyond box office numbers and critical acclaim. The failure of ‘Wyatt Earp’ marked a downturn in Costner’s once stellar career trajectory. Conversely, ‘Tombstone’ has maintained its status as a beloved classic within the genre, suggesting that sometimes out of conflict comes creation that endures.
