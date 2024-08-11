The Simpsons Season 35 Premieres in October with Exclusive Episodes on Disney+

Some exciting news emerged from Disney’s D23 fan expo for fans of The Simpsons. This fall, Disney+ subscribers are in for a real treat. Starting October 2nd, they can dive into the much-anticipated 35th season of the iconic animated comedy. Not only that but four brand-new episodes will be made exclusively available on Disney+.
During the panel, held by Matt Groening, Matt Selman, Al Jean, Mike Price, Brian Kelley, David Silverman, and Nancy Cartwright, it was shared that these exclusive episodes include a two-part Christmas-themed special titled “O C’mon All Ye Faithful” set to premiere on December 17th. This double-header will commemorate the 35th anniversary of their original Christmas special.
Ahead of this celebration, fans will also witness the debut of episodes like “The Past and the Furious“, “Yellow Planet”, along with an exclusive Halloween short coming to Disney+ this fall. This timed release aligns perfectly with Disney+’s ongoing strategy to prime holiday-specific content.
For example, last year, the platform launched its new campaign “Simpsons Forever“, emphasizing how ‘The Simpsons’ continues to endear itself to fans globally. Extending beyond sitcom culture into thematic seasons such as Halloween, the service showcased ‘The Simpsons Horror collection’, including 30 episodes of their beloved Treehouse of Horror franchise as Disney+ exclusives.
The excitement doesn’t stop there. Season 36 is all geared up with some jaw-dropping storylines. The upcoming episodes are packed with two spine-chilling ‘Treehouse of Horror’ specials featuring everything from Victorian hauntings by Mr. Burns’ abused workers to a bizarre extraterrestrial jeans adventure with Homer. Additionally, a second terrifying episode titled ‘
Treehouse of Horror Presents: Simpsons Wicked This Way Comes‘ is slated as an exclusive for Disney+.
With continuing renewals and a confirmed extension through the 2024-25 TV season, ‘The Simpsons’ seemingly unending run will soon mark its incredible 800-episode milestone – a feat no other scripted primetime series has managed to achieve yet.
The discussions at the D23 panel also hinted at evolving storylines reflecting social commentaries and parodies that have always been part of ‘The Simpsons,’ ensuring relevance for new and returning viewers alike. With industry veterans like James L. Brooks and co-executive producers spearheading its production under Gracie Films and 20th Television, fans can certainly expect another thrilling year ahead for this pop culture phenomenon.
