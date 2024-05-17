The Secret Weapon of The Witcher Arrives on the Big Screen Without a Human Co-Star

Wes Ball’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes marks a significant departure from its predecessors by integrating complex human stories with the ongoing saga of apes. The film centers on Freya Allan’s portrayal of Mae, a young woman navigating a post-apocalyptic world dominated by intelligent apes.
Allan’s performance has been widely praised for its emotional depth and complexity. As the sole significant human character, Mae’s interactions with Owen Teague’s Noa and other ape characters bring new dimensions to the narrative.
From Feral to Key Player
Initially introduced as a seemingly feral human, Mae quickly proves her intelligence and strategic acumen. According to Allan, maintaining secrecy about Mae’s ability to speak was an essential part of the character’s development.
I prepped myself that I was going to have to figure out a way to lie to everybody throughout press. I know that Wes [Ball] didn’t want that to be revealed,” Allan revealed.
Audition Challenges
The audition process was grueling for Allan, involving unique challenges such as having to maintain secrecy about key plot twists. Allan didn’t let this deter her; despite initial setbacks, she persisted and landed the role of Mae.
The casting director had gone back to look at my tapes and wanted a Zoom call with me,” Allan recounted.
A Journey Through Secrecy
In an unexpected turn, Mae and Noa are eventually captured by Proximus Caesar. This capture leads them into a vault filled with human technology crucial for communication among humans worldwide.Technology and intelligence stored in the vault play a crucial role in shaping the narrative, contributing significantly to character development.
Moral Dilemmas and Sacrifices
The film doesn’t shy away from moral dilemmas. Mae makes controversial decisions, such as blowing open floodgates and sacrificing many apes’ lives to prevent Proximus from accessing dangerous weapons.
It’s not what she wants to do. But it’s that, or Proximus has all these weapons and humanity is screwed,” Allan explained. This act underscores Mae’s ultimate willingness to make sacrifices for humanity’s greater good.
An Emotional Goodbye
A particularly poignant scene involves Mae deciding whether or not to kill Noa, which was altered during editing for subtlety.
The original intention was more direct: Mae was going there to kill him because he scares her,” Allan noted.
A Bright Future Ahead
The film leaves room for sequels, indicating that both human and primate narratives have plenty more ground to explore. Essential characters may return, adding depth through their evolved dynamics.