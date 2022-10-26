“The School for Good and Evil”: A Character’s Hair Color Angered Fans

Netflix recently released The School for Good and Evil, an adaptation of the popular young adult book series of the same name. Written by American author Soman Chainani, the first novel was published on May 14, 2013, and the final installment on June 2, 2020.
The film – which featured a star-studded cast that included Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, and Cate Blanchett as the narrator – stays mostly faithful to its source material. However, as it turns out, some readers are not happy with a change made to one of the main characters.
In the books, Tedros – son of King Arthur and who carried his father’s Excalibur sword – had blonde hair. The movie version of Tedros, played by actor Jamie Flatters, had dark hair.
Fans were angry at this. Someone pointed out that “him being blonde was important,” and another one declared that they were “forever angered” by Tedros’ dark hair.
Even so, most readers and viewers are generally happy with how the film turned out and are already asking Netflix to greenlight the next book in the series, A World Without Princes.
The School for Good and Evil isn’t going to win any awards.
Let’s get this out of the way first. Apparently, several movie reviewers have been blasting the film, calling it unoriginal and another Harry Potter rip-off.
First of all, this film was mainly made for kids and teens. It’s not supposed to be a complex story with multi-dimensional characters. It’s adapted from a young adult fiction novel, with readers that range from 12 to 18 years old.
Second, anyone who prefers psychological thrillers or action films will find The School for Good and Evil wanting. Comparing it to Harry Potter is also expected. Somehow, Harry Potter has become the standard by which every other fantasy book and movie is held.
Nevertheless, The School for Good and Evil ticks all the boxes – it’s fun, visually appealing, funny at times, and has enough romance to make teenagers smile. In addition, the acting is pretty good too, especially that of 18-year-old Disney Channel star Sofia Wylie. She wowed with her performance, receiving the most praise from viewers.
If it doesn’t deviate from the books, there’s going to be at least six more films.
The School for Good and Evil follows the story of best friends Sophie and Agatha, who live in the small village of Gavaldon. In the books, the villagers are aware that every four years, two children aged 12 and older are taken away by an unknown force. In the film, however, Sophie and Agatha only find out about the myth when they visited the local bookstore run by Mrs. Deauville.
Sophie and Agatha may be the best of friends but they’re polar opposites. Sophie is bubbly and always conscious of her looks. She also dreams of becoming a princess and having her very own ‘happily ever after’ with her Prince Charming.
Agatha, on the other hand, doesn’t care about her physical appearance, is sulky, and lives by the graveyard.
Judging by those attributes alone, Sophie seemed like the perfect candidate for The School for Good, and Agatha would seemingly fit right in with the other students of The School for Evil.
Then, they ended up at different schools – Sophie at The School for Evil where she would be trained as a fairy tale villain, while Agatha was dropped at The School for Good and in the company of princes and princesses who looked down on her.
There are seven books in the series, with Sophie, Agatha, and Tedros as the main characters.
No, it’s not JUST another fantasy movie.
What makes it rather unique is the premise – a school where kids are trained to be villains or heroes in fairy tales. We all understand the appeal, especially to the younger audience. But, admittedly, the market is semi-saturated. It has been since Harry Potter was first released and captivated people of all ages.
Luckily for fans, director Paul Feig understood his assignment.
“It’s all based on the story, obviously,” he said in an interview with IGN, “because it’s about the characters on their journey and making sure that that’s what grounds us and keeps us going.”
He spoke about the “main set-pieces from the book that are important to people” and how he chose those that “really advance the story and tell the characters through them.”
“Then you just apply, ‘How do we do it in a way that we haven’t seen before?’” he continued. “It’s fun. It’s a real exciting challenge.”
Author Soman Chainani was involved in the production, and while it might have been hard, he understood the necessity of changing parts of the story. Nevertheless, he was happy with the result.
“I was pretty involved all the way along, I think in this case because I was very sort of firm about the fact that most adaptations of fantasy fail because they sort of go far off track,” he told Screen Rant, “or they aren’t done in a way that really captures the essence of a book.”
The School for Good and Evil is currently available on Netflix.