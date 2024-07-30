The Rising Star Power of Dafne Keen from Logan to His Dark Materials

The talents of Dafne Keen are no secret to those who have followed her journey from the moment she appeared as Laura, also known as X-23, in Logan. Her portrayal of the young mutant stunned audiences and critics alike, proving that even in her early years she had a command over the screen that rivals seasoned actors.
A Star is Born
Dafne Keen’s breakout role came at a pivotal time in superhero cinema. In Logan, she played the genetically engineered clone of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. Known for its gritty tone and deep emotional resonance, Logan presented Dafne with a challenge that she met with remarkable prowess. Her performance was not just about stunts and action; it was layered with the complexities of a character caught between innocence and brutality.
Her dedication to the role did not go unnoticed. Marvel viewers were introduced to her compelling screen presence, something Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s fans appreciate well. As Reynolds once mentioned about such partnerships,
It’s given birth to this incredible friendship.
The Jump to ‘His Dark Materials’
From cinematic mutant to television heroine, Dafne continued her trajectory by taking on the role of Lyra Belacqua in the BBC One and HBO adaptation of Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials. Despite not having read Pullman’s works prior to landing the part, she immersed herself in the trilogy within two weeks, quickly becoming “a massive fan.” As Keen noted,
We’re both very determined, underscoring how she resonates with Lyra’s strong-willed nature.
Bonds Forged on Set
The connections forged during filming have often lasted beyond production. For instance, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman first crossed paths on the set of 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Their characters’ dynamics evolved significantly over time, leading to highly anticipated reunions such as their upcoming appearance together in Deadpool 3. The bond between co-stars often mirrors that of their characters, providing authenticity to their performances.
Returning Characters and Fan Favorites
The release of recent trailers hints at iconic reprisal, including Hugh Jackman finally donning Wolverine’s classic yellow suit years after Cyclops jokingly asked if he preferred “yellow spandex” over his black leather uniforms in past X-Men films. This costume reveal caused waves among fans, hyping up the anticipation for Deadpool 3.
Dafne Keen’s Future Directions
As for what’s next for Dafne Keen, her career seems poised for more significant forays into challenging roles. With her track record and dedication, it’s clear that her capacity for complex character portrayals will keep her at the forefront of forthcoming projects. Whether continuing her journey through fantastical realms or stepping into new genres entirely, Keen’s ascent in the industry appears assured.
