The Reason Behind Bosun Jared Woodin’s Dismissal by Captain Kerry on Below Deck

Viewers of Below Deck witnessed a pivotal moment in the show’s history when Captain Kerry Titheradge made the difficult decision to let go of bosun Jared Woodin. The episode, titled “Cat’s Out of the Bag,” showcased a culmination of issues leading to Jared’s dismissal. But what exactly led to this outcome?
The Final Straw for Jared Woodin
Captain Kerry’s standards for crew behavior were clear, and Jared’s actions on a night out proved to be the final straw. According to the Captain,
This is the second time you’ve gone on the piss and you’ve had bad behavior. You’re in a leadership role. You can’t be acting like that. This incident was not an isolated event but part of a pattern that could no longer be overlooked.
A Leader Must Be Above Reproach
The Captain emphasized that leadership comes with responsibilities that Jared failed to uphold.
You gotta be above the fray. The way that you’re treating these guys is not acceptable, said Captain Kerry, highlighting how Jared’s behavior towards other crew members was unbecoming of his role as bosun.
Jared’s Personal Struggles and Professional Shortcomings
Jared’s personal challenges, including difficulties contacting his daughter, played a role in his conduct. However, professional expectations remained unmet as he released heavy equipment without permission, made docking errors, and his drinking exacerbated these issues. Captain Kerry was clear:
End of the day my primary responsibility is safety of the vessel and the crew, and Jared’s behavior compromised this.
Mental Health and Leadership
While addressing Jared’s dismissal, Captain Kerry also touched upon the importance of mental health, stating,
If they take my kindness as a weakness, they’re gone. But if they’re having a tough time (mentally), I want to be able to help them. This reveals his balanced approach to leadership, where he values support but maintains strict professional standards.
A Legacy of Leadership
Captain Kerry stepped into his role with respect for his predecessor and an understanding of the high expectations that come with it. His approach is rooted in fairness and experience, as he remarked,
I feel grateful. It’s an honor to continue Lee’s legacy, indicating his commitment to uphold the show’s standards while bringing his unique perspective to the helm.
The Importance of Upholding Standards
In a yachting world where precision and order are paramount, Captain Kerry has little tolerance for those who fall short. He expressed this sentiment by saying,
I expect perfection. You work hard, you will be rewarded. You f— around, and I will f—ing turn in a heartbeat. It is this uncompromising stance on quality and discipline that shapes his leadership style.
