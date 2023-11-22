Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ has captivated audiences with its dramatic retelling of the British royal family’s history, particularly in its depiction of Princess Diana’s last days. As viewers, it’s crucial to discern between the series’ blend of fact and fiction. This article will explore the realities behind The Crown’s portrayal of Diana’s last days, examining the historical accuracies and dramatizations that have sparked both admiration and controversy.
The Crown Season 5 Timeline vs Reality
The Crown Season 5 presents a timeline leading up to the tragic end of Princess Diana, juxtaposing real events such as her holiday in St Tropez and the Paris car crash with creative storytelling. The series implies that Mohamed al-Fayed, Dodi’s father, played a role in publicizing Diana and Dodi’s relationship. In reality, Diana’s interaction with Charles happened earlier than the series suggests. The show covers roughly a year before Diana’s untimely death in August 1997, a period dense with speculation and private moments that the series attempts to fill in.
Diana and Her Relationships
The relationships of Princess Diana are central to The Crown, especially those with Dodi Fayed and the royal family. While the series portrays these interactions with dramatic flair, individuals like Burrell have criticized its factual accuracy. It is suggested that the show may not fully align with known facts, such as Lady Sarah McCorquodale’s role in facilitating Diana’s relationship with Charles. The second block of episodes delves into the aftermath of Diana’s passing, highlighting the monarchy’s struggle and public trust issues.
Understanding Diana’s Portrayal
In The Crown, Diana is depicted grappling with her mental state and personality, especially in light of her relationship with Dodi Fayed. Her battle with bulimia is portrayed as an open secret within the royal family, reflecting her struggles under royal pressures. Burrell’s statement hints at a different reality where Diana might not have been perceived as lonely or vulnerable if he had been present. This contrast sheds light on how the series dramatizes her mental state during those turbulent times.
The Paparazzi Pursuit
The Crown depicts a relentless paparazzi pursuit, culminating in the tragic car accident. This portrayal echoes real-life events where photographers were blamed for contributing to Diana’s death. However, Mario Brenna’s quote about the right to report offers a nuanced perspective on this portrayal, suggesting that while intrusive, photographers like him saw their actions as part of their professional duty.
Reenacting The Paris Accident
The Crown approaches the reenactment of Diana’s car accident with a sense of apprehension, focusing on events leading up to it rather than the incident itself. Showrunner Peter Morgan has expressed a desire to handle this sensitive topic with care, avoiding dramatization of the actual crash. This decision reflects an understanding of the gravity of these events and a respect for their historical significance.
In summary, while ‘The Crown’ offers a compelling narrative about Princess Diana’s final days, it is essential for viewers to recognize where artistic liberties have been taken. Understanding this distinction helps appreciate the series while maintaining a respect for historical authenticity and those involved.
