The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 Preview Dolores Faces Crisis on Girls’ Trip

In a sneak peek for Season 14, Episode 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which was aired on July 28, Dolores Catania reveals shocking news about her much-anticipated girls’ trip to the Berkshires. The drama kicks off as Dolores sits down with her boyfriend Paul “Paulie” Connell to share some disturbing news.
A Scary Revelation
“Umm, well, the house that we were going to go to for the girls’ trip I planned just burned down last night,” she tells Paulie, who reacts appropriately with “
Are you kidding me?!” According to Dolores, the fire’s cause is believed to be electric. A distressed Dolores elaborates, “Could you imagine if we were in it? That house was perfect. It took me forever to find it.” She also mentions its ideal setup: “It had a separate house off the ground, so we had enough for everyone and for two people to be separate, which is just what I needed.”
The Fate of the Trip
With the original plans up in flames, quite literally, Dolores is left pondering what the future holds for this trip. Paulie hints at a possible silver lining by suggesting, “I mean, if the house burned down, that’s kind of a sign, no?” Dolores seems to support this notion, agreeing that maybe it’s an omen.
Tension Among the Ladies
The day before the fire incident, tensions were already running high as Jennifer Fessler visited Margaret Josephs for lunch to inform her that Teresa Giudice plans to sit all the women down for a serious conversation. Fessler describes Teresa’s intentions:
Teresa Giudice is going to place all of us women down.
A Hopeful Perspective
In another preview, Dolores and Jen discuss their intended trip. “So, did you find the house?” Jen asks. Despite everything, Dolores remains optimistic as she reveals, “I found the perfect house in the Berkshires. Seven bedrooms with a guest house with two bedrooms.” However, Teresa has not yet confirmed her attendance. Dolores remains hopeful though: “She wouldn’t give anyone the satisfaction of saying she didn’t show her face.” She believes Teresa will show up.
Mending Friendships
The location drama aside, Dolores emphasizes that the trip’s real focus is on friendship. She wants everyone to rekindle their once-strong bonds and respect what they had rather than letting past grievances fester. In Dolores’ words:
You can’t love each other for that many years and then just completely turn it off…
Jen agrees with this sentiment, expressing sadness over how things turned out: “It’s just sad.” Despite everything that’s happened, Dolores doesn’t expect everyone to make up immediately but hopes they can express their feelings civilly.
Tune In!
To see how everything unfolds in this dramatic episode, tune into The Real Housewives of New Jersey, airing Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Episodes are available for streaming the next day on Peacock.
