The Popes Exorcist 2 Green-lighted Featuring Russell Crowe

Exciting News for Horror and Russell Crowe Fans
Great news for fans of supernatural horror and Russell Crowe enthusiasts! A highly anticipated sequel to Julius Avery’s The Pope’s Exorcist, starring Russell Crowe, has just been officially green-lit. This update comes straight from the producer, Jeff Katz. Excitement is building especially after Crowe disclosed that the original film was intended as the first installment in a trilogy.
Amorth Nation — I just got the call. It’s officially happening!. – Katz shared enthusiastically on social media, which has sparked considerable excitement among the fanbase.
Russell Crowe’s Strong Performance and Future Prospects
Russell Crowe’s performance has evidently left a significant mark, contributing largely to the cult status achieved by the film in a short time. With a box office intake of $76.9 million against a production budget of just $18 million, the sequel’s prospect looks promising. Screen Gems sees potential for not just a second installment but perhaps even more.
Father Gabriele Amorth, the character based on a real-life exorcist who reportedly performed over 100,000 exorcisms and authored a dozen books, provides ample content for further narratives. Russell Crowe remarked,
The Pope’s Exorcist, Father Gabriele Amorth, still has hair-raising stories to tell.
With such rich source material and an enthusiastic fan base, the trajectory for The Pope’s Exorcist series is looking upward. Producer Jeff Katz even hinted at taking inspiration from the Planet of the Apes series for naming future installments which might include titles like Pray for The Pope’s Exorcist or Heaven Help The Pope’s Exorcist.
Critical Reception and Audience Engagement
Despite mixed reviews from critics, the film’s audience engagement and box office success have been robust. An interesting blend of grimness and goofiness marked its unique stance among exorcism movies.
Jaff Katz compared the potential title scheme for ‘The Popes Exorcist’ sequel to that of ‘Planet of the Apes’ franchise.
The Pope’s Exorcist has carved out a specific niche within the horror genre under Russell Crowe’s remarkable portrayal of Father Amorth.
Fans of both Russell Crowe and exorcism tales can thus look forward to an expanded universe that explores deeper into Father Amorth’s battles against demonic forces with much anticipation.