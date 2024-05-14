“The Midnight Romance In Hagwon” Secures Top Spot in Premiere Ratings

Home
A Stellar Start for “The Midnight Romance In Hagwon” on tvN

The much-awaited “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon” made a remarkable debut, clinching the top spot in viewership ratings among cable dramas. Airing its first episode on May 11, the series immediately captivated a broad audience, intrigued by its unique storyline and stellar cast.

Unfolding Romance After a Decade

Set in an academy setting, the series explores the complex relationship dynamics between Jung Ryeo Won’s character, Seo Hye Jin, a seasoned instructor, and Wi Ha Joon’s portrayal of Lee Joon Ho, her former student who returns as a rookie instructor. The reunion sparks unresolved feelings highlighting a compelling blend of professional and personal entanglements.

Distinguished Direction Under Ahn Pan Seok

Director Ahn Pan Seok, renowned for his work on ‘Something in the Rain’ and other acclaimed dramas, brings depth to this narrative with his visionary direction. The drama’s delicate approach to exploring romantic and life choices has been appreciated by audiences looking for relatable yet stirring story arcs.

Compelling Characters Command Attention

The chemistry between the leads, accentuated by their history and evolving roles at the academy, forms the backbone of this engaging drama. Audience reviews highlight the authentic representation of emotions and conflicts experienced by the protagonists, rendering both characters memorably relatable.

A Bright Future Predicted for “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon”

The series not only promises to continue drawing viewers with its intriguing plot but also sets high expectations for its future episodes. Given the robust start and positive initial feedback, “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon” is poised to be one of this season’s standout K-dramas.

