The Mandalorian & Grogu Preview – Star Wars Rebels Hero Returns in D23 Footage

Mando and his apprentice return just in time for the Disney Entertainment Showcase.
Updated: Aug 10, 2024 3:54 am
Posted: Aug 10, 2024 3:44 am
Amid lots of other Star Wars news, including our first looks at Andor Season 2 and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, John Favreau and Dave Filoni took the stage to give us our first look at The Mandalorian & Grogu — the anticipated film that will mark Star Wars’ return to the big screen after an extended hiatus.
We’re putting Star Wars back on the big screen -Dave Filoni.
Anticipated Film First Glance
While the film only just started shooting, Favreau and Filoni still took the time to show off some initial footage featuring Grogu in his pod, Mando in his full armor, and a reminder that they are a “clan of two.”
This youngling is my apprentice. I’m a bounty hunter by trade, now that he is in my care, I’ll be more selective in my assignments, Mando says in his clip.
Exciting Scenes Unveiled
After that, we get several quick images, including Zeb, Grogu crawling through a tunnel, a GNK power droid hanging from a transport ship, and what looks like Hoth (or just a snowy planet). In addition to the initial footage, Mandalorian & Grogu also received a new logo.
Film’s Progress and Future Developments
The Mandalorian & Grogu was revealed back in January with Favreau confirmed to be helming the film as the director. It will lead “Lucasfilm’s ongoing feature-development slate,” which also includes films by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold, and Dave Filoni.
Lucasfilm recently wrapped up Star Wars: The Acolyte, which received a mixed reception from fans on Disney+. As for Mando and Grogu, they last saw action in 2023 with Mandalorian Season 3, which seemed to wrap up their stories… or did it? We’ll know when The Mandalorian & Grogu releases in May 2026.
D23 Announcements Highlighted
As for the rest of D23 2024, there have been plenty of big announcements, including confirmation of The Incredibles 3, first details on Toy Story 5, and more. Stay tuned throughout the weekend as the show continues.
