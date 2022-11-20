The Main Female Characters of Avatar: The Last Airbender

The main character of Avatar: The Last Airbender may be a male, but almost all of the female characters in the series have a vital role in the plot. They are always there to change the direction of the world with their power, wit, skills, ambition, or courage. We’ll now briefly look into their lives.
Katara
The list starts with Katara when talking about Avatar’s female characters.
Katara is from the Southern Water Tribe. She is the daughter of Kya and Hakoda. When she was eight years old, she lost her mother, Kya, in a fire nation attack. After she lost her mother, Katara, and her brother, Sokka was mainly raised by their grandmother, Kanna, because their father was at war.
Katara is the only bender in her tribe. She taught water bending to Aang. Aside from her incredible bending abilities, she has dramatically benefited Team Avatar with her maturity and healing power.
When she grew up, she got married to Aang. They had three children: Kya, Tenzin, and Bumi.
After the death of her husband, Aang, Katara became the water-bending teacher of the new Avatar, Korra.
The voice actor behind Katara is Mae Whitman.
Toph Beifong
Toph is an incredibly talented earth bender. Her family is one of the wealthiest families in the Earth Kingdom. Because she is blind, her parents have always approached her sensitively and didn’t even think of teaching her bending. However, Toph was a vigorous child; she always ran away from home and learned earth bending from moles. Aside from earth, she bends metal as well.
Toph was fighting in the Earth Rumble matches under Blind Bandit. There, Team Avatar met her. Later they persuaded her to join the team. She is the one who taught Aang how to earth-bend.
As an adult, she founded the police force of the Republic City and led it. She has two daughters named Lin and Suyin.
Toph Beifong was voiced by Jessie Flower (aka Michaela Jill Murphy).
Azula
She is one of the best antagonist characters of all time. She took her name from his grandfather, King Azulon. Her father is Ozai, and her mother is Ursa. She is the sister of Zuko. She bends blue fire, which is more vital than regular fire. Azula can also bend lightning.
Lack of love from her mother made Azula narcissistic and Machiavellian. And she is a perfectionist, probably due to her need for approval from her mom.
Then, after her best friends’ (Ty Lee and Mai) betrayed her, she became paranoid and schizophrenic.
After the war, she was admitted to a mental hospital.
Grey Griffin voiced Azula.
Suki
Suki is the leader of the Kyoshi Warriors. The Kyoshi Warriors lived on Kyoshi Island but left it to help the Earth Kingdom against Fire Nation.
Suki isn’t a bender, but she is solid and quick. She is a master at using war fans. She helped Team Avatar immensely and played an essential role in finishing the Hundred-Year War.
After the war, she and the other Kyoshi Warriors worked as Fire Lord Zuko’s bodyguards.
In Avatar: The Last Airbender, Suki’s voice was Jennie Kwan’s.
Mai
She is the daughter of the Ukano. Ukano was the governor of New Ozai (also known as Omashu).
Mai has a calm and quiet personality. She is close friends with Ty Lee and Azula. But her friendship with Azula ended when she betrayed her for Zuko. Mai is so good at throwing darts, knives, and shurikens.
Mai has a turbulent relationship with Zuko. They end up together at the end of the series, but Mai eventually breaks up with him.
She was voiced by Cricket Leigh in Avatar: The Last Airbender.
Ty Lee
Ty Lee was born to a wealthy family. She has six sisters who look just like her. She took fighting lessons at Royal Fire Academy for Girls. But she escaped and started working in a circus.
Ty Lee works with Mai to help her childhood friend, Azula. But unlike Mai and Azula, Ty Lee has a cheerful character. She is an acrobat, and she is good at martial arts. After the Hundred Year War, she joined the Kyoshi Warriors. Under Suki’s command, they bodyguarded Fire Lord Zuko.
The voice actor behind Ty Lee was Olivia Hack.