The Lost Boys Cast & Character Guide

When you reminisce about the quintessential vampire flicks of the 80s, ‘The Lost Boys’ inevitably springs to mind. Its blend of horror, comedy, and teen angst captured the zeitgeist of the era, cementing its place in pop culture. The film’s plot follows the Emerson family as they encounter a gang of vampires in their new hometown of Santa Carla. Let’s sink our teeth into the memorable cast and characters who have kept this movie alive in the hearts of fans for decades.
Jason Patric as Michael Emerson
Jason Patric, with acting DNA coursing through his veins, made his feature film debut as Michael Emerson.
His role as Michael, the older bro “hazed” into becoming a vampire in The Lost Boys was his feature film debut. Michael’s journey from an average teenager to a reluctant vampire is fraught with internal conflict and peer pressure. It’s a nuanced portrayal that adds depth to the film’s exploration of family ties and belonging.
Corey Haim as Sam Emerson
Corey Haim, already an established actor by the time he took on the role of Sam Emerson, brought an endearing mix of innocence and bravery to the character.
Synonymous with coming-of-age films in the ’80s, Corey Haim was an acting veteran before his teenage years. Sam teams up with the Frog brothers to save his brother from a vampiric fate, showcasing a compelling story of brotherly love and courage.
Kiefer Sutherland as David
The role of David, played by Kiefer Sutherland, is etched in the annals of vampire lore.
In the mid-1980s Kiefer Sutherland was the ‘IT’ Bad Boy thanks to his unforgettable role in Stand By Me, and he carried that charisma into his portrayal of David. As the leader of the vampire gang, he exudes a dangerous charm that is both alluring and menacing, making him a pivotal figure in Michael’s descent into darkness.
Corey Feldman as Edgar Frog
Corey Feldman’s Edgar Frog is one-half of the comic-relief providing Frog brothers. Self-proclaimed vampire hunters, they inject humor into the tense narrative.
The story is rooted in family…the whole base of it is about these three families and how they intertwine if you really think about it, Feldman once said, highlighting how Edgar’s quirky personality adds levity while underscoring the film’s familial themes.
Jamison Newlander as Alan Frog
Jamison Newlander‘s portrayal of Alan Frog, Edgar’s brother and partner-in-vampire-hunting, complements the duo’s dynamic. Alan’s earnestness in combating supernatural threats alongside his brother adds another layer to the story’s exploration of youth taking on adult responsibilities in extraordinary circumstances.
Dianne Wiest as Lucy Emerson
In her role as Lucy Emerson, Dianne Wiest embodies the archetype of a nurturing mother oblivious to her sons’ nocturnal escapades. Her performance grounds the film in reality and provides a stark contrast to Santa Carla’s dark underbelly. Lucy represents normalcy and maternal warmth amidst chaos.
Edward Herrmann as Max
The character Max, played by Edward Herrmann, serves as a twist that redefines our understanding of evil lurking beneath friendly facades. His portrayal reminds us that sometimes, monsters hide behind kind smiles and seemingly benign intentions.
Jami Gertz as Star
Jami Gertz’s character, Star, adds a layer of complexity to ‘The Lost Boys’. Star is caught between her humanity and her affiliation with vampires. Her relationship with Michael serves as both a catalyst for his transformation and a beacon for his redemption.
Barnard Hughes as Grandpa
Barnard Hughes’ portrayal of Grandpa, is nothing short of delightful. His eccentricities provide comic relief while also delivering one of cinema’s most memorable lines—a testament to how even minor characters can leave an indelible mark on audiences.
Alex Winter as Marko
Last but not least, Alex Winter’s role as Marko, one of David’s loyal vampires, showcases his ability to bring charm to what could have been merely another face in the vampire crowd. His character enriches the lore surrounding David’s gang and reinforces the theme of lost youth within ‘The Lost Boys’.
