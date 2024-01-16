The Journey of Candy Montgomery’s Attorney, Don Crowder

Welcome to a narrative journey through the professional life of Don Crowder, an attorney whose name became synonymous with one of the most sensational trials of his time—the Candy Montgomery case. As we unfold the chapters of his career, we’ll delve into how he navigated the complexities of a high-profile murder trial that captivated the nation and defined his legacy.
The Beginnings of a Legal Career
Don Crowder’s early career was marked by ambition and a willingness to take risks. Born and raised in Texas, Crowder demonstrated tenacity from his college football days at Southern Methodist University. After earning his law degree in August 1968, he married Carol Parker and soon became a father. Crowder chose the path less traveled by starting his own practice rather than joining an established firm. In 1970, he founded Crowder & Mattox with fellow graduate Jim Mattox, carving out a name for himself in civil law before fate led him to a case that would challenge every fiber of his professional being.
A Case That Shook Texas
The Candy Montgomery case was a maelstrom that swept through the quiet community of Wylie, Texas. Montgomery, whose mundane marriage had led her into an affair, faced charges for the brutal murder of Betty Gore. It was a crime that seemed to stem from the depths of human complexity and passion. Crowder knew Montgomery through their shared church membership and stepped into the role of her defender as accusations mounted against her.
Crafting a Defense Amid Controversy
Despite having never tried a criminal case before, Crowder took on Montgomery’s defense with a blend of self-advocacy and innovative tactics. He focused on her claim of self-defense, supported by her testimony and a polygraph exam that suggested Betty Gore first wielded the ax during their confrontation.
His arguments, his presentation, his conviction—everything had to be perfect in order to make the jury believe that his client had acted in self-defense, was the ethos behind Crowder’s strategy. Yet, justifying why Montgomery struck 41 times proved to be an arduous task.
Victory Against All Odds
The trial reached its climax when Montgomery took the stand, her nerves barely contained beneath the surface. Crowder’s insistence on her clarity during testimony was crucial. The jury ultimately sided with Montgomery’s self-defense claim, acquitting her in what many saw as an unexpected verdict. Despite this victory, Crowder himself faced legal repercussions for contempt of court during the proceedings, adding another layer to the already complex narrative.
Reactions That Echoed Beyond The Courtroom
As news of the acquittal spread, public outcry followed.
A jury decided Candace Montgomery was acting in self-defense when she killed… but stunned citizens screamed ‘Murderer! Murderer!’ at the 30-year-old housewife as she fled the courthouse under guard, capturing the shock that reverberated through McKinney, Texas. The media had cast its judgment early on, and despite victory in court, both Montgomery and Crowder faced widespread skepticism over the self-defense claim.
A Career Forged in The Flames of Trial
The Candy Montgomery case left an indelible mark on Crowder’s career. While it elevated his profile within legal circles as a tenacious advocate for his clients, it also brought scrutiny and controversy that would follow him well beyond the courtroom. His subsequent run for governor of Texas in 1986 perhaps reflected both his heightened public profile and ongoing ambition.
The Enduring Legacy of Don Crowder
Don Crowder’s legacy is multifaceted—a passionate advocate for those he represented and a formidable opponent in court. His untimely death in 1998 cut short what could have been further contributions to legal practice. Yet, he is remembered for his dedication and fervor in one of Texas’ most memorable trials. Reflecting on Crowder’s courtroom demeanor, Collin County attorney Howard Shapiro said:
When he was your lawyer, he was a passionate advocate for you. When he was your opponent, he was tenacious. In this light, we see not just an attorney but a man whose life story challenges us to consider the complexities behind justice and advocacy.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!