THE IRON CLAW Makes Streaming Premiere on Max May 10

Mark your calendars for a riveting viewing experience as ‘The Iron Claw’ becomes available for streaming on Max starting May 10. This A24 biographical sports drama, which initially captured audiences in theaters starting December 22, showcases the deeply moving saga of the Von Erich wrestling dynasty.
Stellar Cast and Transformative Performances
Zac Efron takes on the role of Kevin Von Erich, undergoing a notable physical transformation, embodying the wrestling icon with a dedication that required packing on a considerable amount of muscle.
That necessity to be perfect — it became an obsession. It was a singular focus for months. And your life goes out the window during prep. Efron shared about his intense preparation for the role. The film also stars Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Stanley Simons, and Holt McCallany, with Lily James and Maura Tierney portraying pivotal family roles.
A Director’s Vision
Director Sean Durkin, known for his distinct narrative style, brings a unique perspective to ‘The Iron Claw’. His direction delves deeply into the themes of legacy and tragedy that marked the Von Erich family’s history in wrestling, bringing an authentic portrayal to the screen.
The Legacy of The Von Erich Family
The film intricately captures the highs and perpetual lows of the Von Erich family, famously touched by both professional triumphs and personal tragedies. From Fritz Von Erich’s patriarchal pressures to the brothers’ collective quest for wrestling stardom amid adversities, ‘The Iron Claw’ offers viewers an engrossing look into their storied lives within and outside the wrestling ring.
Prepare to be captivated by ‘The Iron Claw’ from May 10 exclusively on Max, which shines a light on one of sports history’s mesmerizing stories that still echoes today.
