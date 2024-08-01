The Intriguing and Tragic End of Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon

The journey of Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon is one fraught with political intrigue, familial strife, and an inevitable tragic end. As her story unfolds, Alicent’s path leads to a fateful conclusion that underscores the brutal nature of Westeros and the indomitable will to power.
Alicent Hightower’s Role in Political Intrigue
Alicent’s relationship with Criston Cole is crucial from the start. In Season 2’s first episode, they return to King’s Landing, reigniting viewers’ disdain for Criston. He is seen as a villain who has been harboring resentment since Rhaenyra rejected him.
Viewers felt the most hatred towards Criston, who has become a real villain in the show: “Criston is just like all the other incels; rejected by a girl once and he makes it his entire personality for the rest of his life”
The Complex Relationship with Rhaenyra Targaryen
The tension between Alicent and Rhaenyra Targaryen is palpable. Their interactions have profound implications not only for themselves but also for their families and allies.
Two Houses, alike in dignity, in Fair King’s Landing where we lay our scene, from old grudges break to new mutiny, where civil blood makes civil hands unclean. From House Hightower, Lady Alicent meets and falls in desperate love with Princess Rhaenyra of House Targaryen. Shall they fall into the tragedy of their families’ war, or does fate guide them to another path?
A key scene exemplifies this dynamic when Alicent unveils a prophecy revealed to her by Viserys Targaryen, creating ripples that deepen their feud.
The Tragic Downfall
A major facet of Alicent’s end revolves around a pivotal moment when her daughter Queen Helaena witnesses the murder of her grandson while Alicent is otherwise engaged with Criston Cole. This devastating event is indicative of her spiraling loss of control.
If you think this has a happy ending, you haven’t been paying attention.
The Final Moments
Alicent’s final scene does not stray from the show’s theme of political machinations leading to personal catastrophe. Though nuanced and gripping, her story culminates in death Row reminiscent of medieval tragedies. The familial conflicts that arose between key players like Aegon and Aemond forced her into defensive maneuvers.After surveying the ranks of all the Targaryen claimants who responded to her call, Rhaenyra set them up for a literal trial by fire — leaving them weaponless in front of Vermithor, pointing out how fierce power dynamics play out even within personal interactions.
Her getting into the lake on her own is embryonic, in a way. It’s weirdly a coming-of-age moment for Alicent—the start of the rest of her life, what she’s about to do, and the woman she’s possibly about to become.
The Inevitable Tragedy
Ultimately embroiled in too many dangerous liaisons and burdened by her own machinations, Alicent meets her end due to orchestrations within her inner circle.Larys orchestrates events leading to Aegon’s downfall by pitting family members against each other.. Yet as she falls victim to betrayals she never fully anticipated
Tensions escalated to catastrophic levels as family lies drove them apart., her demise becomes a somber reminder that no one truly wins amidst such harrowing feuds.
