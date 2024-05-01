The Idea of You: Unravelling Anne Hathaway’s Dazzling New Rom-Com

Academy Award-winning actress Anne Hathaway leads the cast of Prime Video’s new rom-com The Idea of You. The 41-year-old actress proves again why she’s indisputably one of the queens of rom-coms. The 2024 romantic comedy is directed by Michael Showalter, known for his works in The Big Sick (2017) and The Lovebirds (2020).
The Idea of You is based on Robinne Lee’s 2017 successful novel of the same name. Showalter worked on the movie’s screenplay with Jennifer Westfeldt (Friends with Kids) to adapt the story for the screen. Here’s everything about Anne Hathaway’s dazzling new 2024 rom-com, The Idea of You.
What Is The Idea of You About?
The Idea of You centers around the budding romance between 40-year-old Solène Marchand, a single mom, and 24-year-old Hayes Campbell. Solène is forced to chaperone her teenage daughter to the Coachella Music Festival after her ex stands her up. Although not entirely thrilled to be at the event, a chance encounter with the younger Hayes Campbell becomes her silver lining. Although it’s obvious she’s older, the two share an instant, undeniable romantic connection.
However, Hayes Campbell isn’t just any regular 24-year-old. Hayes is the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band in the world. With millions of fans and admirers all over the world, Solène and Hayes’ romance soon became a topic for public debate. With jealous fans and admirers looking to tear them apart, Solène and Hayes must brave the storm and prove their love is what saving. The movie’s plot stayed faithful to its source material, with only a few changes.
Is The Idea of You Based on a True Story?
Fans of Robinne Lee’s novel had long speculated that the writer based The Idea of You on British musician Harry Styles’ relationship with the older actress Olivia Wilde. At the time they began dating, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were scrutinized because of the musician’s age difference with the actress. The former One Direction singer was 10 years younger than Olivia Wilde.
Part of the reason fans ran with the theory was because of the similarities between Harry Styles and Robinne Lee’s Hayes Campbell’s character. Besides both having the same letter “H” starting their names, they’re both British singers. Harry Styles also has a history of dating older women. However, Robinne Lee was forced to address the issue in 2020 in an interview with Vogue.
She revealed that although singer Harry Styles inspired her, she ultimately created the character as a combination of Harry Styles, Prince Harry, and a little bit of Eddie Redmayne. To further end the fan theory, Lee stated, “This was never supposed to be a book about Harry Styles. It was supposed to be a story about a woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself, just at the point that society traditionally writes women off as desirable and viable and whole.”
Who Stars In The Idea of You?
Anne Hathaway breathes life into the character of Solène Marchand. Hathaway plays the 40-year-old single mom with so much poise and dexterity. At 41, Anne Hathaway still captures hearts as she did 23 years ago when she made her film debut as Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries (2001). Hathaway’s success on the big screen makes her one of Hollywood’s A-list actresses. Anne Hathaway’s most notable roles include Ella Enchanted (2004), Brokeback Mountain (2005), The Devil Wears Prada (2006), Get Smart (2008), and several others.
Portraying her love interest and The Idea of You male lead is English actor Nicholas Galitzine. The 29-year-old actor plays the 24-year-old boy band lead singer, Hayes Campbell. Nicholas Galitzine is popularly known for his roles in Purple Hearts (2022), Red, White & Royal Blue (2023), and Bottoms (2023. Also starring in supporting roles are Ella Rubin (as Izzy), Reid Scott (as Daniel), Annie Mumolo (as Tracy), and Perry Mattfeld (as Eva). Other supporting cast members include Jordan Aaron Hall (as Zeke), Jaiden Anthony (as Adrian), Dakota Adan (as Rory), Viktor White (as Simon), and Raymond Cham Jr. (as Oliver).
The Idea of You Release Date & Where to Watch It
The movie premiered at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival on March 16, 2024. The Idea of You is set for a worldwide release on Prime Video on May 2, 2024. It will be available to viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. If you enjoyed reading about Anne Hathaway’s new rom-com The Idea of You, check out Anne Hathaway movies, ranked by release order.
Watch The Idea of You Trailer Below: