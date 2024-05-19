The Idea of You Author Reflects on the Surprise Ending in Anne Hathaways Adaptation

The Idea of You, now streaming on Prime Video, has stirred mixed reactions among its fans, especially due to its ending. Robinne Lee, the author of the book behind the movie, has been vocal about her preferences for the original narrative’s conclusion.
In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Robinne Lee revealed that she
was not involved at all in the adaptation process and had not even met the director, Michael Showalter. She further added,
You hope they’ll keep to what you’ve written because it meant something to you, but you also have to think about the box office and viewers and what their audience is going to want to see.
The film stars Anne Hathaway as Solène Marchand, a 40-year-old single mom who finds herself embroiled in a whirlwind romance with Hayes Campbell, played by Nicholas Galitzine. This unexpected love story unfolds after Solène mistakenly wanders into Hayes’ trailer at Coachella. The narrative then explores their intense relationship along with the challenges posed by their age difference and Solène’s responsibilities as a mother and gallery owner.
The movie deviates significantly from the book towards its conclusion. While both versions show Solène and Hayes breaking up initially, the book ends there. Conversely, the film spins a more optimistic note by reuniting them five years later.
I know the ending has changed because when emails flooded in nonstop about it., said Robinne Lee.
Cathy Schulman, the producer, explained in an interview that this decision was made early in discussions with Lee, although Lee was not involved afterward. Schulman shared with The Wrap that they wanted viewers to leave with the idea that happiness is possible stating
Sometimes…we certainly didn’t want to make a movie that said it wasn’t [possible].
This altering of endings brings out a clash between European and American storytelling styles. As Lee mentioned in a prior interview,
I wanted a French ending. I wanted the person to leave the theater and be like, ‘Whoa! We have to discuss this!’ as opposed to like ‘Oh… that’s good.’ She cherished stories that could end on an ambiguous or somber note, provoking deep conversation and contemplation.
The film has received varied reviews regarding performances. Anne Hathaway’s portrayal of Solène is nothing short of commendable. Jennifer Westfeldt, one of the writers, relates strongly to the character dynamics portrayed by Hathaway. Quoting Jennifer Westfeldt’s commentary on Hathaway’s performance:
But enough cannot be said about what a tremendous performance Hathaway delivers here… around her blazing screen presence. Nicholas Galitzine’s portrayal of Hayes also garnered attention despite some criticism about their onscreen chemistry.
Michael Showalter, known for films like The Big Sick and Spoiler Alert, directed this adaptation. His approach intended not to trivialize Hayes’s character or his role as a pop star but rather highlight his earnestness and depth.
The story encapsulates themes profoundly linked with women finding their identity post-divorce and tackling societal expectations about relationships with younger partners.