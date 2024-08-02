The Iconic Sitcom Lisa Kudrow Almost Starred In Before Friends

by

It is quite well-known that Lisa Kudrow‘s portrayal of Phoebe Buffay in ‘Friends’ earned her a place in television history. However, it’s less known that she initially missed out on another iconic sitcom role: Roz Doyle in ‘Frasier’.

The Iconic Sitcom Lisa Kudrow Almost Starred In Before Friends

Lisa was supposed to play Roz Doyle in the series but was fired from the show – with Peri Gilpin then landing the role.” This casting shift came about during a run-through when director James Burrows informed Lisa things “weren’t working” despite her efforts to adjust. Reflecting on this moment, Kudrow described it as “devastating.”

Kudrow’s Initial Casting

In 1993, a year before ‘Friends’, Lisa Kudrow was cast in ‘Frasier’ as Roz Doyle, who served as the producer of the titular character’s radio show.

The Iconic Sitcom Lisa Kudrow Almost Starred In Before Friends

Despite the significant opportunity, Lisa didn’t even film an episode before Burrows confirmed the replacement.

Peri Gilpin Takes Over

The Iconic Sitcom Lisa Kudrow Almost Starred In Before FriendsPeri Gilpin ultimately embodied Roz Doyle across all 11 seasons of ‘Frasier’. Lisa praised Peri saying, I think they were just correcting a mistake. Cause Peri should have always been Roz.

A New Path Unfolds

Post-‘Frasier’, Kudrow secured another role, appearing as Ursula on ‘Mad About You’. Ironically, she nearly turned down the audition but ended up impressing producers enough to land five more episodes.The Iconic Sitcom Lisa Kudrow Almost Starred In Before Friends

The Iconic Role of Phoebe Buffay

This path led to her unforgettable role as Phoebe Buffay on ‘Friends’. In contrast to her earlier setbacks, her audition for ‘Friends’ left a curious impression: Burrows simply said “no notes”, leading Kudrow to fear it meant failure.The Iconic Sitcom Lisa Kudrow Almost Starred In Before Friends

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
Meet The Cast Of “Blockbuster”
3 min read
May, 18, 2022
Law & Order SVU Season 23: Rollins and Carisi Are Together
3 min read
Dec, 20, 2021
Marco Polo Season 1 Episode 1 Review: “The Wayfarer”
3 min read
Dec, 15, 2014
Meet The Cast Of “The Terminal List”
3 min read
May, 11, 2022
Exclusive Sneak Peek at Nat Geo WILD’s “Wild Argentina: Mountains of Extremes”
3 min read
Oct, 12, 2017
James Corden Is Now Welcome to Dine at the Elite New York Restaurant
3 min read
Oct, 22, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.