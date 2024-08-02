The Iconic Sitcom Lisa Kudrow Almost Starred In Before Friends

It is quite well-known that Lisa Kudrow‘s portrayal of Phoebe Buffay in ‘Friends’ earned her a place in television history. However, it’s less known that she initially missed out on another iconic sitcom role: Roz Doyle in ‘Frasier’.
Lisa was supposed to play Roz Doyle in the series but was fired from the show – with Peri Gilpin then landing the role.” This casting shift came about during a run-through when director James Burrows informed Lisa things “weren’t working” despite her efforts to adjust. Reflecting on this moment, Kudrow described it as “devastating.”
Kudrow’s Initial Casting
In 1993, a year before ‘Friends’, Lisa Kudrow was cast in ‘Frasier’ as Roz Doyle, who served as the producer of the titular character’s radio show.
Despite the significant opportunity, Lisa didn’t even film an episode before Burrows confirmed the replacement.
Peri Gilpin Takes Over
Peri Gilpin ultimately embodied Roz Doyle across all 11 seasons of ‘Frasier’. Lisa praised Peri saying,
I think they were just correcting a mistake. Cause Peri should have always been Roz.
A New Path Unfolds
Post-‘Frasier’, Kudrow secured another role, appearing as Ursula on ‘Mad About You’. Ironically, she nearly turned down the audition but ended up impressing producers enough to land five more episodes.
The Iconic Role of Phoebe Buffay
This path led to her unforgettable role as Phoebe Buffay on ‘Friends’. In contrast to her earlier setbacks, her audition for ‘Friends’ left a curious impression: Burrows simply said “no notes”, leading Kudrow to fear it meant failure.
