The High-Stakes Drama Between Kristina and Ava on General Hospital

Kate Mansi (Kristina, General Hospital) was thrilled when her character began having more interactions with Ava Jerome.
I just love Maura as a person and have always had the utmost respect for her as an actress, Mansi said, recalling how she admired Maura West’s work while watching Emmy submissions during her previous tenure on Days of Our Lives.
The Tension Between Characters
Mansi highlighted the unpredictability that West brings to Ava, significantly affecting their on-screen dynamic.
I think that has been really interesting for the relationship dynamic between [Ava and Kristina], she noted.
The relationship between the two characters showed initial goodwill, even though it has since soured.
Kristina actually asked Ava… ‘Hey, can you look after my dad?’ And Maura played it perfectly, Mansi added. The tension boiled over during recent episodes, eventually leading to an intense scene in which Kristina crashes through the window of Ava’s Metro Court hotel room.
The Dramatic Window Crash
This disastrous moment was prefaced by tense scenes between Kristina and Ava, with viewers questioning whether Ava pushed Kristina or if she simply fell.
The blame isn’t black and white. As Mansi herself noted,
Kristina came to Ava’s hotel room so hot. She elaborated that Ava did not lure her there; Kristina went there willingly, introducing a complex layer to the storyline.
Behind the Scenes
Maura is so protective of Ava, and she was really insistent on bringing more nuance into the moment, Mansi explained when detailing how they worked on these climactic scenes together.
Mansi performed her own scream but relied on a stunt double for the actual fall, which showcases the significant work put in by those performing such dangerous feats.
The attention to detail extended into making sure Kristina’s terrified scream was perfect. According to Mansi, Director Rob Markham instructed,
We need it longer… Yeah, it’s five floors!
The Broader Impact and Characters’ Future
The intense friction between the characters stems back to earlier conflicts. For example, Ava’s subpoenaing of Kristina to testify in a court battle for custody of Avery has amplified the hostility. Details like this could offer insight into what might unfold next in their tumultuous dynamic.
Follow Us