‘The Guardian’ Actor, Dabney Coleman, Dead at 92

Film and television actor Dabney Coleman passed away on May 16, 2024, at age 92. His death was a shock and a sense of pride for the legendary actor, whose work transcends several generations. In his own way, Coleman redefined television in ways that etched his performance in the minds of viewers. He was unarguably one of Hollywood’s most revered character actors.
With his trademark mustache, Dabney Coleman played wealthy, selfish, smarmy villains. Although he starred in several successful movies and TV shows, Coleman was more popularly known to today’s audiences for his role as senior partner and lawyer Burton Fallin on the CBS The Guardian drama series. Here’s everything to know about Dabney Coleman’s life, career, and death.
Dabney Coleman’s Early Life
Dabney Coleman was born in Austin, Texas, in the early 1930s, precisely on January 3, 1932. Coleman was born to Mary Wharton and Melvin Randolph Coleman and had two siblings: a brother (Melvin Randolph Coleman Jr.) and a sister (Beverly Randolph Coleman). Coleman had multi-European ancestry from his paternal and maternal grandparents. He reportedly had English, Scottish, German, Welsh, Irish, and Swiss-German ancestry.
Dabney Coleman spent his entire childhood in Texas, attending the University of Texas at Austin. A patriot at heart, Coleman was drafted into the United States Army in 1953. As part of the Army’s Special Services Division, Coleman served his country for two years in Germany. Two years after he left the United States Army, Coleman married his first wife, Ann Courtney Harrell.
The couple stayed together for two years and finalized their divorce in 1959. The marriage produced Coleman’s first child, daughter Kelly Johns. Coleman married his second wife, actress Jean Hale, in 1961. The couple were married for 23 years and had three children: Quincy Coleman, Randy Coleman, and Meghan Coleman.
Dabney Coleman’s Acting Career
After his discharge from the United States Army and marriage to his first wife, Dabney Coleman chose to pursue his passion for acting. Coleman moved to New York to study under Sanford Meisner at the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre for two years, from 1958 to 1960. He made his acting debut on Broadway in 1961 in A Call on Kuprin. That same year, he made his screen debut on television in an episode of Naked City.
It wasn’t until 1965 that he made his film debut in Sydney Pollack’s drama film The Slender Thread. However, he continued to star in several minor and guest roles on television. One notable appearance was from 1966 to 1967 in the ABC sitcom That Girl, in which he appeared in 8 episodes without his signature mustache. Coleman landed his first major role on television in 1976 as a supporting cast on the satirical soap opera Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman. Coleman’s character, Merle Jeeter, was the town’s slightly corrupt mayor.
Dabney Coleman’s breakout role came in the 1980 comedy movie 9 to 5, in which he played the sexist boss and comic relief villain Franklin Hart Jr. Coleman starred alongside Jane Fonda (as Judy Bernly), Lily Tomlin (as Violet Newstead), and Dolly Parton (as Doralee Rhodes). Coleman’s other notable roles included On Golden Pond (1981), Tootsie (1982), WarGames (1983), Buffalo Bill (1983–1984), Cloak & Dagger (1984), The Slap Maxwell Story (1987–1988), You’ve Got Mail (1998), Boardwalk Empire (2010–2011), and more recently Yellowstone (2019), as John Dutton Jr.
Dabney Coleman’s Death
Dabney Coleman died in his Santa Monica, California, home on May May 16, 2024, at the age of 92. The cause of death was not immediately revealed, but he was said to have died peacefully. According to a statement released by his daughter, Quincy Coleman, to The Hollywood Reporter, it states, “My father crafted his time here on Earth with a curious mind, a generous heart, and a soul on fire with passion, desire, and humor that tickled the funny bone of humanity. As he lived, he moved through this final act of his life with elegance, excellence, and mastery.”
Several co-stars and colleagues have paid tribute to the icon. Actor, comedian, and filmmaker Ben Stiller tweeted his tribute on X (Twitter), stating, “The great Dabney Coleman literally created, or defined, really – in a uniquely singular way — an archetype as a character actor. He was so good at what he did it’s hard to imagine movies and television of the last 40 years without him.” Coleman’s 9 to 5 co-star and multi-Grammy Award winner Dolly Parton dropped her tribute on Instagram.
It read, "Dabney was a great actor and became a dear friend. He taught me so much when I was doing my first movie, 9 To 5. He was funny, deep and smart. We remained friends through the years, and I will miss him greatly, as many people will."