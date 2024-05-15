The Floor Renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 on Fox Network

Great news for fans of The Floor. The popular game show has been renewed for two more seasons, ensuring its return in the 2024-25 season. This exciting announcement was made just ahead of Fox’s forthcoming upfront presentation to advertisers. Alongside the renewal, Fox has inked a first-look deal with the show’s host and producer, Rob Lowe, to develop new unscripted projects.
The first season of The Floor premiered on January 2nd and ran for ten episodes, capturing the interest of viewers nationwide. With an average of 3.47 million viewers over seven days of linear viewing — which grew to an impressive 5.5 million including streaming and digital platforms, per Nielsen ratings — it’s no surprise that Fox decided to double down on this vibrant series.
In a statement, Michael Thorn, president of Fox Entertainment, said,
Fans loved the first season of The Floor so much that we’ve ordered two more seasons of this breakthrough game show with plans already underway to make our epic battle of the brains even bigger and bolder.
Adding to the excitement, Rob Lowe expressed his enthusiasm by stating,
I couldn’t be happier with The Floor phenomenon and the opportunity to create more unscripted projects with my partners at Fox. Not only will he continue as the personable host we’ve come to love, but he’s also set to spearhead new creative endeavors at the network.
This double-season renewal isn’t the only highlight in Fox’s lineup. Fans can also look forward to returning hits such as Celebrity Name That Tune and Hell’s Kitchen, making for an engaging winter premiere schedule starting Tuesday, January 2nd from 9-10 pm ET/PT.
The Floor, a distinctive trivia contest set atop a dynamic LED grid, saw its competitors answer intensely challenging questions for a shot at its $250,000 grand prize. As described by Thorn, it’s not just another game show; it’s a “spectacular battle of the brains” where each contestant’s knowledge is rigorously tested.
For those who follow Lowe’s career closely, Rob isn’t new to hosting high-stakes shows. Previously, he helmed Mental Samurai, billed as “the first-ever obstacle course…for the mind.” This extensive experience certainly contributes to his seamless adaptation as host of The Floor.
Fox‘s decision to commission back-to-back seasons speaks volumes about their confidence in the show’s unique format and audience appeal. Expect future episodes to raise the bar further with even larger quiz duels and heightened stakes.