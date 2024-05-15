Home
The Floor Renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 on Fox Network

The Floor Renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 on Fox Network

by
Scroll
Home
The Floor Renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 on Fox Network
The Floor Renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 on Fox Network

Great news for fans of The Floor. The popular game show has been renewed for two more seasons, ensuring its return in the 2024-25 season. This exciting announcement was made just ahead of Fox’s forthcoming upfront presentation to advertisers. Alongside the renewal, Fox has inked a first-look deal with the show’s host and producer, Rob Lowe, to develop new unscripted projects.

The Floor Renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 on Fox Network

The first season of The Floor premiered on January 2nd and ran for ten episodes, capturing the interest of viewers nationwide. With an average of 3.47 million viewers over seven days of linear viewing — which grew to an impressive 5.5 million including streaming and digital platforms, per Nielsen ratings — it’s no surprise that Fox decided to double down on this vibrant series.

In a statement, Michael Thorn, president of Fox Entertainment, said, Fans loved the first season of The Floor so much that we’ve ordered two more seasons of this breakthrough game show with plans already underway to make our epic battle of the brains even bigger and bolder.

The Floor Renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 on Fox Network

Adding to the excitement, Rob Lowe expressed his enthusiasm by stating, I couldn’t be happier with The Floor phenomenon and the opportunity to create more unscripted projects with my partners at Fox. Not only will he continue as the personable host we’ve come to love, but he’s also set to spearhead new creative endeavors at the network.

This double-season renewal isn’t the only highlight in Fox’s lineup. Fans can also look forward to returning hits such as Celebrity Name That Tune and Hell’s Kitchen, making for an engaging winter premiere schedule starting Tuesday, January 2nd from 9-10 pm ET/PT.

The Floor Renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 on Fox Network

The Floor, a distinctive trivia contest set atop a dynamic LED grid, saw its competitors answer intensely challenging questions for a shot at its $250,000 grand prize. As described by Thorn, it’s not just another game show; it’s a “spectacular battle of the brains” where each contestant’s knowledge is rigorously tested.

The Floor Renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 on Fox Network

For those who follow Lowe’s career closely, Rob isn’t new to hosting high-stakes shows. Previously, he helmed Mental Samurai, billed as “the first-ever obstacle course…for the mind.” This extensive experience certainly contributes to his seamless adaptation as host of The Floor.

Fox‘s decision to commission back-to-back seasons speaks volumes about their confidence in the show’s unique format and audience appeal. Expect future episodes to raise the bar further with even larger quiz duels and heightened stakes.

The Floor Renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 on Fox Network

Steve Delikson
More from this Author

I cover updates on the latest celebrity gossip, TV show ratings, and interviews with actors and actresses from popular shows. I also do recaps of episodes and predictions for future storylines. My articles are an excellent resource for television fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the entertainment industry.

Related Posts
The Top Five Anti-Heroes On Television
3 min read
Mar, 12, 2022
When Does Better Call Saul’s Breaking Bad Scenes Take Place?
3 min read
Apr, 30, 2023
Movie Review: Black Adam
3 min read
Oct, 22, 2022
The Year of Oscar Isaac: Exploring His Small and Big Screen Hits
3 min read
Sep, 18, 2021
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Moritz Bleibtreu
3 min read
May, 5, 2021
10 Things You Didn’t Know about JP Caruso
3 min read
Mar, 2, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.