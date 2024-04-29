The Five Funniest Moments From Seth MacFarlane’s Ted Series

That foul-mouthed, but lovable Teddy bear is back! This time, the show takes place in 1993 after the magical bear has experienced fame and fortune. Here’s the official synopsis of the live-action show:
In this comedic prequel event series to the Ted films, it’s 1993, and Ted the bear’s (Seth MacFarlane) moment of fame has passed. He’s now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), along with John’s parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach) and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham). Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he’s a loyal pal who’s always willing to go out on a limb for friendship.
Seth MacFarlane surprised audiences with a funny and heartwarming film in 2012. Though the sequel wasn’t as good as the first movie, the series has nicely returned thanks to some sharp writing, great acting, and a surprising amount of depth. Here are the five funniest moments of the Ted series:
Susan Tries To Seduce Matty (Episode Three: Ejectile Dysfunction)
John is curious about pornography, so what does the responsible Ted do? Make sure that his 16-year-old buddy sees his first adult film. After a couple of shenanigans that finally allow John to buy adult videos, the two get home and pop in one of the movies. Just as the film is reaching the climax, it freezes and gets stuck in the VHS.
John and Ted scramble to find a solution, but Susan manages to catch the video. She immediately assumes that its Matty’s and tries to be like “one of the girls” in the video by seducing him. It’s a relatable issue that the writers nicely explore and Susan’s seduction attempt was downright hilarious. Actress Alanna Ubach is great in this scene, organically capturing the awkward and sexy moment that showcases her comedic talent.
Blaire’s Teacher Tries To Have Sex With Ted (Episode Four: Subways, Bicycles and Automobiles)
Ted volunteers to be the designated driver for Blaire, so what could go wrong? Well, not surprisingly, Ted gets plastered himself and the drunk teddy bear ends up crashing into another vehicle. Before that, Ted and Blaire go to her professor’s house and the latter continuously warns her that he’s simply trying to have sex with the young girl.
Unbeknownst to Ted, Professor Lucas Demon is looking to have sex, but with the cuddly teddy bear! Seth MacFarlane sets this moment up perfectly; you expect something to happen because he foreshadows it through Ted, but the twist of the Professor wanting Ted was an unexpected gag that helped highlight this show’s potential. What made it funnier was Professor Demon getting into a teddy bear outfit just to “woo” Ted. The show surprisingly doesn’t take advantage of Ted’s celebrity past, so when it does, moments like these pack a hilarious punch.
Ted Thinks He’s Jesus (Episode Six: Loud Night)
The only drawback with this story is that Seth MacFarlane didn’t go far enough with this arc. However, Ted thinking that he was Jesus resulted in several hilarious one-liners including his moment at Christmas dinner. During the time for prayer, Matty’s firetruck takes the honors, but Ted’s quick-witted replies to him saying grace is the biggest highlight of Ted thinking he’s Jesus.
Gay Fire Truck (Episode Six: Loud Night)
Admittedly, episode six was a little too preachy with its message, but it still had plenty of great moments. Matty wishing for his firetruck Dennis to come to life was great, but the most shocking moment was his firetruck being gay. It’s weird, absurd, and impossible to not laugh at this revelation. Macfarlane put an interesting twist on the “bully turning out to be gay” angle and it was actually a heartwarming scene as well. Say what you will about the forced political and sexuality chatter, but this scene was well done in one of the most oddball moments in the comedy series.
Ted Tests John’s Bra Skills (Episode Seven: He’s Gotta Have It)
After sex education, John realizes that he’s possibly the last virgin left in high school. So naturally, Ted makes sure the 16-year-old gets his cherry popped as soon as possible. That leads to Betheny Borgwort (Charlotte Fountain-Jardim) asking out John after he heroically saves his bag of weed. Ted prepares the young man for a possible sexual encounter by putting on Blaire’s bra in possibly the funniest moment in the series. The visual gag of Ted wearing a bra was a sight to see, but him purposely making it difficult for John to take it off made the joke ten times funnier. Seth MacFarlane managed to strike a nice balance about the topic of sex in a grounded and hilarious manner.