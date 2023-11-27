The First 10 ‘Doctor Who’ Classics To Watch

Embarking on the journey of Doctor Who is like stepping into a vast universe of adventure, history, and intrigue. For those new to this legendary series, the sheer volume of episodes can be daunting. Yet, there are certain classic stories that stand as pillars within the show’s history, tales that not only entertain but also encapsulate the essence of what makes Doctor Who a timeless phenomenon. Here are the first ten ‘Doctor Who’ classics you should watch to truly grasp the legacy of the Time Lord.
An Unearthly Child introduces the Doctor
An Unearthly Child (1963), sets the stage for everything that Doctor Who would become. It begins in a junkyard with a mysterious police box and two concerned teachers who follow their enigmatic student, Susan Foreman, leading them to her grandfather—the Doctor. The original idea for Doctor Who was to alternate between past and future adventures, with Ian and Barbara serving as guides. The first episode’s explosive start wasn’t new for the series, but it set an enduring precedent. The Doctor himself is introduced as a grouchy old man, yet this beginning is crucial in understanding his evolution.
The Daleks become an iconic adversary
Following The Daleks (1963-1964), these mechanized villains became synonymous with Doctor Who. The story shows the First Doctor at his most irresponsible, introducing a potent threat that would haunt him throughout the series. As viewers now have the luxury to watch Doctor Who online, including encounters with Daleks, they can appreciate how these adversaries shaped the show’s direction.
The Aztecs explores historical events through time travel
The Aztecs (1964) is a pivotal serial that tackles whether time travelers should change history. Barbara’s mistaken identity as a high priestess leads her to confront human sacrifice among the Aztecs. This episode illustrates the show’s educational aspect by engaging with actual historical practices and serves as a vehicle for discussing moral dilemmas related to time travel.
The Tomb of the Cybermen features chilling return
The Tomb of the Cybermen (1967), with its luscious fusion of ancient and ultramodern themes, marks a significant chapter in Doctor Who‘s history. It features powerful imagery like Cybermen emerging from ice tombs—a scene so iconic it’s seared into memory. Restored episodes now give new life to this chilling story.
Spearhead from Space ushers in a new era
Transitioning into color broadcast, Spearhead from Space (1970) signifies a transformative moment for Doctor Who. It features the Third Doctor and changes the show’s format by exiling him to 20th-century Earth. This serial stands out for its cinematic quality due to being shot on location during a BBC industrial action.
Genesis of the Daleks delves into origins and dilemmas
In Genesis of the Daleks (1975), we glimpse an innocent boy in a war-torn setting—a nod to Davros’ origins. This episode is unique as it presents hope before taking it away, showcasing complex moral choices faced by the Doctor.
The Deadly Assassin explores Time Lord society
Political intrigue takes center stage in The Deadly Assassin (1976). On Gallifrey, just before an assassination attempt, we see media manipulation and legal antics through which the Doctor navigates—a deep dive into Time Lord society unlike any before.
The Robots of Death blends genres masterfully
The Robots of Death (1977) presents a murder mystery set against a futuristic backdrop. This episode exemplifies how adeptly Doctor Who can blend genres while delivering an engaging story.
City of Death is humorously clever
Douglas Adams’ wit shines in City of Death (1979). Set in Paris and initially underestimated by fans, this story has climbed fan polls thanks to its humor and ingenuity—plus it boasts impressive viewership figures.
The Caves of Androzani features dramatic regeneration
Lastly, The Caves of Androzani (1984), often cited among the best episodes, portrays a poignant regeneration story for the Fifth Doctor. Its critical acclaim speaks volumes about its execution and impact on fans.
To conclude our expedition through these classic tales, each episode not only contributes to understanding Doctor Who’s rich tapestry but also stands as an invitation to explore further into its universe. Whether you’re bewitched by historical narratives or thrilled by futuristic escapades, these stories are your gateway into appreciating a show that has delighted audiences for generations.
