The fascinating true story behind Apple TVs The Big Cigar

As we edge closer to the debut of The Big Cigar on May 17, 2024, viewers are eagerly anticipating the thrilling blend of historical drama and Hollywood intrigue. This six-part Apple TV+ series brings to life the story of Black Panther co-founder Huey P. Newton’s daring escape to Cuba, skillfully intertwining radical politics with the glitz of Hollywood.
André Holland stars as Huey P. Newton, alongside Alessandro Nivola as Bert Schneider, the Hollywood producer behind this audacious plan. The series is a dramatic recreation of how Schneider, known for his work on Easy Rider, used a faux film production to help Newton evade an intense FBI manhunt.
A revolution on screen
The show’s creators have gone to great lengths to ensure accuracy, drawing inspiration from Joshuah Bearman’s original article. Jim Hecht, along with Laurence Andries and Joshuah Bearman himself, meticulously weave a tale that captures both the tension and creativity of Newton’s escape.
Directed by Damon Thomas and Don Cheadle, the series presents a vital slice of history where political revolution met Hollywood innovation. As described by Don Cheadle,
This is not just about Huey’s escape; it’s a portrayal of an era where people took substantial risks for their beliefs.
The cast brings history to life
The ensemble cast includes notable names such as Marc Menchaca as Agent Sydney Clark, Glynn Turman as Walter, and PJ Byrne as Steve Blauner. Their performances ground the story in a palpable reality, enhanced by the richly detailed script.
Bert Schneider’s aiding of Newton was not merely an act of friendship but a significant move within the counterculture movements of the 60s and 70s. As noted historian Peter Collier recounted,
I had gone to Los Angeles with Peter Collier to raise money for Ramparts… One of our marks was Bert Schneider… He gave Ramparts $5,000 and then turned around and asked us to meet his friend Huey Newton.
A scheme full of twists
The intricacies of the fake movie production Schneider concocted were pivotal. It was fraught with complications – every twist threatened to expose the ruse. This aspect is cleverly captured in The Big Cigar, making it a gripping watch that showcases both human ingenuity and desperation.
The effects of COINTELPRO’s relentless pursuit compounded these difficulties. As detailed in various historical accounts:
The article describes COINTELPRO’s actions against the Black Panther Party. These systemic efforts added layers of peril to every step taken by Schneider and Newton.
A collision between Hollywood and political activism
The role played by Hollywood figures like Bert Schneider in counterculture movements is well documented through anecdotes like this escape plan. As actor André Holland reflects:
I wanted to ensure this story was authentic and didn’t veer into ‘white savior’ territory.
The creative forces behind The Big Cigar, including executive producers Dan Kaplow, Jim Hecht, and Don Cheadle, bring their considerable expertise to bear on this project. Their dedication ensures that Schneider’s intricate involvement is portrayed with finesse.
A blend of history and suspense awaits
With this series poised to premiere soon, its potent mix of historical authenticity and dramatic flair promises to captivate audiences. Not only does it entertain, but it also shines a light on a dynamic partnership during one of America’s most turbulent eras.