The Fall Guy Stuntman Discusses Working with Ryan Gosling and Setting a Record

Insight into The Fall Guy’s Death-Defying Stunts
In the world of Hollywood action blockbusters, stunt performers play a pivotal role, often overshadowed by the bright lights cast on A-list celebrities. In The Fall Guy, this blend of danger and precision in stuntwork takes center stage. Starring Ryan Gosling and directed by David Leitch, the film includes some of the most thrilling action sequences designed in recent cinema.
Like many who dare to perform cinematic stunts, Logan Holladay, the stuntman who executed some of the film’s most jaw-dropping maneuvers, broke a Guinness World Record for the highest number of cannon rolls executed in a car during a solo stunt specifically choreographed for The Fall Guy.
Ryan Gosling: A Star Committed to Authenticity
Though known for his commanding screen presence, Ryan Gosling brings a deeper dedication to his roles than what meets the eye. According to Chris O’Hara, an experienced stunt designer involved with the movie,
I just think [audiences] have the idea of who these [celebrities] are as A-list actors and Hollywood, but Ryan is truly one of the most down to earth guys who truly cares about everything that he does.
Embracing Risk Behind the Scenes
Behind every gravity-defying leap or car flip, there lies a calculated risk tailored by teams dedicated to ensuring safety without compromising thrills. Stunt performers, including Holladay, undergo extensive preparation and constant innovation in techniques to create seamless yet heart-stopping moments on screen. “The actions and stunts are performed under supervision and professionals in a controlled environment,” highlights how meticulous planning backstops each spectacular scene.
Award-Winning Recognition? Not Just Yet
Despite clear risks and frequent innovations within their profession, stunt performers like those in The Fall Guy continue fighting for broader recognition, such as potential categories at major award ceremonies. Ryan Gosling himself advocates for this cause along with Emily Blunt, his co-star in the film, both emphasizing the indispensable role of stunt artists in cinema.
Laying Foundations for Aspiring Stunt Performers
The path to becoming a stunt performer is fraught with intense training covering numerous physical disciplines. From driving at high speeds to mastering martial arts, these individuals must not only be skilled but also possess unwavering courage and dedication. An aspiring stuntman might begin by mastering basic skills under seasoned professionals but will always face continuous learning given the evolving nature of cinema technology and stunt requirements.