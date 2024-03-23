The 1994 film The Crow stands as a timeless indie masterpiece that has captivated audiences, earning a devoted cult following over the years. Despite the tragic and unforeseen incident that occurred during filming, where Brandon Lee was accidentally shot with a live round and tragically lost his life, the film’s impact and enduring legacy remain unblemished. In the wake of the original movie’s resounding success, a reboot has long been in development, navigating a tumultuous journey to fruition.
Fans have eagerly awaited news of the reboot’s progress, and after years of anticipation, the official trailer has been released, much to the delight of enthusiasts. Furthermore, with a confirmed release date, excitement abounds for the homage to the beloved classic and the promise of a new chapter in The Crow‘s enduring legacy. So, here’s everything we know about the 2024 reboot of The Crow.
The Long Journey to ‘The Crow’ Reboot Unveiled
Conversations of a Crow reboot began making the rounds in Hollywood in 2008. From here, the property changed hands over and over. Each time a new director became attached, a new star would show interest, including the likes of Mark Wahlberg, Bradley Cooper, James McAvoy, and Jason Momoa. After the project fell into a long shelving process, it entered pre-production in 2015 only for its lead star Jack Hudson to drop out before filming. After this, Skins actors Jack O’Connell and Nicholas Hoult were eyed as potential replacements. This signalled that studio execs were looking for younger actors to take on the role, and also, that the production budget was likely low, requiring them to go after up-and-coming talent.
Between 2015 and 2022, The Crow reboot seemed pretty much dead in the water. Neither O’Connell or Hoult signed on for the role despite sources claiming that they auditioned. However, after Bill Skarsgard shot to fame following 2017’s It and 2019’s It: Chapter Two, his interest in the lead role gave the project a new lease of life. From here, the screenplay was re-worked and Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman) boarded as the movie’s director.
What Is the Plot of The Crow?
The original 1994 movie adaptation of The Crow emerged as one of the darkest and most gripping comic-book-to-film translations of its era, earning an R-rating upon its release. Inspired by the original graphic series created by James O’Barr in 1989, the movie artfully mirrors the grim, haunting storyline. The plot centres around Eric Draven, a musician who tragically witnesses the brutal assault and murder of his fiancée before meeting his own untimely demise at the hands of the perpetrators. From here, the narrative delves into themes of revenge, redemption, and supernatural forces as Draven is granted a second chance at life by a mystical crow.
Judging by the trailer for The Crow reboot, it’s looking likely that the film will also be given an R-rating, considering the footage is extremely graphic and bloody. In terms of tone, it seems to be paying homage to the dark and brooding atmosphere of the original movie, with skilfully under-lit shots and eerie cinematography. The plot is pretty much the same too, focusing on Bill Skarsgard‘s character exacting brutal revenge on the people who killed his true love.
Although the trailer quickly racked up millions of views, it has faced negativity for Draven’s image change. Skarsgard’s character is heavily tattooed and is sporting short hair with faded sides, a stark contrast from Brandon Lee’s long locks of rock star looking hair in the 1994 movie. What’s more, Alex Proyas (the director of the original) has expressed his disdain for the reboot, taking to his Facebook page, writing: “Eric Draven’s having a bad hair day. Next reboot thanks.”
Who Stars in Anticipated Reboot?
As mentioned, Bill Skarsgard will take on the lead role of the gothic, resurrected vigilante Eric Draven. Playing his soulmate Shelly Webster is FKA Twigs, a British singer, songwriter, and dancer known for her unique blend of electronic, R&B, and experimental music. However, in the world of cinema, she is still relatively unknown after small supporting roles in films like Honey Boy and Brighton Beach. Although his character name has not been revealed, Danny Huston will play the lead villain in the movie, a role he will likely take on with ease considering his faculty of playing menacing characters. Finnish actress Laura Dirn (A Walk Among the Tombstones) will play his wife.
When Will The Crow Be Released?
After principal photography concluded in September 2022, the eagerly awaited The Crow reboot will finally hit theatres. The reboot, also titled The Crow, will finally hit theatres on June 7, 2024. It will be distributed by Lionsgate. As of yet, it is unknown if the movie will also be able to rent from home. Until then, read more about Bill Skarsgard here.