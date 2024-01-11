Does The Creator Trailer Give Away Too Much Of Its Story?

The director of Rogue One returns with a massive new sci-fi movie. The Creator is an original story from Gareth Edwards that stars John David Washington in a futuristic sci-fi war movie. The Creator looks to be about a war against AI in a future where humanity is fighting for its survival. But what’s really interesting is that The Creator trailer seemingly gives a lot away, regarding its story and what looks like its potential big twist.
What Is The Creator?
Gareth Edwards is the man who directed one of the best Star Wars movies, Rogue One. He’s also the main one who kickstarted the Godzilla franchise as well. So far he’s had great success with franchises, but with The Creator, it looks like he’s heading into original story territory. The new movie is an original story from Edwards and Chris Weitz. The story features a look at a future where humans are at war with Artificial Intelligence or their own survival. Washington seems like a former soldier, who rejoins humanity after the war affected him in a very personal way. While the story looks pretty self-explanatory, there seems to be a big twist in the middle somewhere.
The Creator trailer seems to showcase a super important mission, one where the humans are looking to deal a severe blow to their AI enemies. A super weapon apparently exists which they need to find and destroy. But it looks like the full trailer shows off a bit more than it should have.
The Creator Trailer Seemingly Spoils A Big Twist?
As per The Creator trailer, it seems like the world turned when AI launched a nuclear bomb on Los Angeles. Since then humans are hunting them down as a means of survival. So unlike other robot vs. human stories, it seems like the humans are the aggressors in this one. The trailer shows the AI as represented by drones and some robot soldiers. But it seems their super weapon is a child cyborg that they discover hidden away.
It seems that the protagonist of this story, played by John David Washington, forms a bond with this cute and innocent child robot. But here’s the catch, they have to destroy the child to ensure humanity’s survival. It’s a ‘needs of the many’ type of situation it seems. But I have to wonder if that’s not the big twist of the story. The trailer reveals the crazy AI weapon, hidden away in this giant area, as being this sweet AI kid. It feels like a big twist that is in the trailer. But there’s more.
The Creator Trailer Shows A Lot Of Its Ultimate Story
While one can extrapolate that the bigger moral conflict of this story is going to be about killing an innocent being like this child, even if it might be Artificial Intelligence. It’s a similar technological debate that has raged on in the best science fiction stories. What is life? What is sentience? And so on.
But The Creator trailer takes things further and showcases that the story isn’t what we think. Following the revelation of this child, we see what looks like an AI village, with a culture and society of their own. A robot can is chiming a bell from a tower, as if warning the other residents of an incoming threat or danger. There’s also an appearance by Ken Watanabe who looks like a similar robot as the child. Then we see a bunch of roots being crushed in a compactor and just a series of images showcasing the fight between humans and AI. But the AIs come off almost as sympathetic.
So it really feels like the bigger twist is going to be that the humans are the aggressors, while the AI beings might be sentient creatures who have evolved and are trying to fight for their right to exist. I’m sure there’s going to be a bigger explanation about why they launched the initial nuclear strike. And I am hoping that I am severely wrong and that the movie is a satisfying and epic original new story. Which may still be even if my theories are correct. However, it’s difficult to ignore the familiar tropes and plot points that we’ve seen in many other sci-fi projects.
The Creator releases in theatres only in September 2023.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!