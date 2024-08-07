The Continental Brings John Wick Universe Back With a Prequel Series

The return to the universe of John Wick is officially happening, with an exciting new series titled The Continental: From the World of John Wick. Although Keanu Reeves won’t be reprising his titular role, he is still involved as an executive producer.
Exploring Winston’s Backstory
Set in an alternate 1970s Manhattan, The Continental dives into the origins of the assassin safe haven managed by Winston Scott. According to Next-Episode Official Page, the series unearths how Winston became the influential figure at this notorious hotel. The trouble begins when Winston’s brother, Frankie, steals something precious from the former steward, Cormac, igniting a chain of deadly events.
An Action-Packed Prelude
The series promises three action-packed nights beginning September 22 on Peacock. Directed by Albert Hughes, known for his work on From Hell and The Book of Eli, this show will immerse audiences in gripping battles over three episodes. Each installment will air consecutively on September 29 and October 6.
A Fresh Cast Steps In
This prelude features Colin Woodell as a young Winston, supported by Ben Robson and Mel Gibson among others. The casting choices are expected to bring fresh dimensions to this engaging narrative.
A Closer Look at the Conflict
Viewers will witness the rise of Winston’s militia as he seeks control over the hotel amid a fierce battle with every killer in the city. This intense journey promises to shed light on Winston’s climb within the dangerous world of assassins.
Cultural Touchstones and Themes
While not directly featuring Keanu Reeves onscreen, the series maintains the franchise’s gritty aesthetic and complex storytelling that fans have come to love. The show’s creators have emphasized themes of loyalty, power struggles, and survival within its 1970s setting.
The Continental: From the World of John Wick is anticipated to expand this universe’s lore significantly while providing fans with a rich backstory to the enigmatic hotel management we’ve glimpsed in the film series. Mark your calendars for what’s shaping up to be a thrilling dive into one of cinema’s most intriguing settings.
