The Conners Gets New Time Slot Behind Abbott Elementary

by
The Conners Finds New Time Slot Behind Abbott Elementary

ABC’s beloved sitcom The Conners is relocating in the network’s lineup. Effective from Wednesday, May 1, the series will now enjoy a later slot at 9:30 PM, right after the critically acclaimed Abbott Elementary. This marks a significant shift as The Conners has traditionally led the Wednesday night comedy block.

What Changes for The Conners?

The change comes as ABC restructures its primetime offerings. Jeopardy! Masters, seizing the earlier slot at 8 PM, and The Conners’ movement are part of a wider strategy to boost viewership across the evening. For fans of the sitcom, this adjustment poses a question: will they adapt to the new timing?

Viewer Engagement and Show Continuity

This news coincides with intense speculation about the future of The Conners. Rumors suggest that although season six is currently underway, it might be the show’s final season due to pending cast negotiations and contractual renewals not yet beginning as they customarily would.

Legacy and Challenges of The Conners

I was hesitant — it seemed too early to come back because no one else was doing it, expressed Laurie Metcalf, critically acclaimed for her role as Jackie Harris on the show. The series continues from where its predecessor Roseanne left off, facing not just the challenge of moving time slots but possibly concluding its storied broadcast journey.

Steve Delikson
