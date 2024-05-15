The Conners Canceled Abbreviated Season Seven to End the Beloved Spinoff

Home
It’s over for The Conners at ABC. The network has officially canceled the beloved Roseanne spinoff, confirming its seventh season will be its last.

The final season is expected to be short, with only six episodes, bringing the total episode count to 106 after the series concludes on May 22. This is a significant drop from previous seasons and confirms lingering speculations about the show’s uncertain future.

End of an Era

The Conners premiered in 2018 following the controversial firing of Roseanne Barr from the reboot of her eponymous sitcom Roseanne. Barr’s highly publicized removal stemmed from racist remarks she made about Valerie Jarrett, a former aide to President Obama. In response, ABC rebranded the show, killing off Roseanne’s character and continuing the story with the remaining members of the Conner family.

Despite initial uncertainties, The Conners quickly gained traction and became one of ABC’s most-watched sitcoms, a testament to the enduring appeal of its characters and storylines. However, viewership numbers have fluctuated over the years, largely influenced by changing audience preferences and the competitive landscape of network television.

A Bittersweet Goodbye

The news is undoubtedly bittersweet for long-time cast members including John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, and Sara Gilbert, who have portrayed Dan Conner, Jackie Harris, and Darlene Conner since the original series began. Reflecting on their journey, Sara Gilbert expressed We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans…it’s clear these characters not only have a place in our hearts but in the hearts and homes of our audience.

The show also faced significant challenges following Barr’s departure but persevered due to strong fan support. This sentiment was echoed in a statement by executive producer Bruce Helford who relayed that they crafted a special ending for Dan and his family.

Fan Reactions and Impact

Understandably, fans have mixed feelings about the conclusion of such a beloved series. Many took to social media expressing their disappointment but also gratitude for the memories and stories shared over its six-season run. One fan recounted how important these characters had been saying, You’ve been part of this family for years… After 6 seasons, be there to say goodbye.

Additionally, Roseanne Barr’s recent stand-up specials have brought renewed focus to her controversial departure. Speaking directly about her firing and its repercussions on both her career and The Conners, she commented optimistically about moving forward: I’ll go on there and surely, they’ll understand my mistake.

A Legacy Continues

The remarkable journey of The Conners showcases resilience amid upheaval. Despite Roseanne Barr’s absence, the series excelled with compelling story arcs driven by relatable character developments and socially relevant themes.

NBC has made subtle changes to its schedule for fall, featuring new series like Brilliant Minds, St. Denis Medical, and Happy’s Place. Although changes are imminent across all networks,The Conners’ impact will resonate with audiences and model forward narratives on family dynamics.
