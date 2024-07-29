The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Steffy’s Growing Tensions with Brooke

In Forrester’s design office, Hope tells Brooke she’s genuinely happy for her. Brooke mentions that everything is still sinking in. Hope understands but advises her not to let one of the reasons be Steffy. Brooke sighs, knowing Steffy won’t like hearing the news. Hope insists they should celebrate rather than worry about Steffy’s reaction. In a light-hearted moment, Brooke jokes about Ridge enjoying her trying on lingerie, prompting Hope to exclaim,
Mom! Brooke then shifts gears, expressing excitement for Monte Carlo. Hope interjects, asking if Steffy is going too.
Meanwhile, in the main office, Steffy confronts Ridge. She can’t simply forget what the Logans have done. Ridge tries to smooth things over by emphasizing that he chose Brooke because he loves her and hopes their family can unite. He assures her that they’re all one big family, hoping Steffy will support his decision to move forward with Brooke and the bedroom line, especially with the social media blitz planned for their trip to Monte Carlo.
A shocked Steffy exclaims,
What? Brooke’s coming to Monte Carlo?! Ridge believes Brooke’s presence will benefit the relaunch of the bedroom line. However, Steffy expresses disappointment as she was looking forward to just the two of them going.
At Bill’s place, Luna advises Poppy not to give Katie any power over her and praises their new life together. Bill reassures Poppy that no one will ruin their life. He emphasizes that having a daughter has made him a better man and he doesn’t want to lose this newfound sense of family.
In Li’s office, Katie questions Li if Luna’s paternity test could be incorrect. Despite Katie’s suspicions and weird vibes from Poppy, Li assures her the paternity test is correct: Bill is Luna’s father. She emphasizes that there was no room for error as she ran the test herself.
Back in the design office, Hope speculates that Steffy still harbors bitterness and won’t back down graciously from their conflict. Brooke shakes her head at the thought of it and expresses frustration over having to constantly worry about Steffy’s reaction. She urges Hope that this is her time, well-deserved despite Steffy’s potential upset.
In another emotional scene in the main office, Steffy tells Ridge she looked forward to their trip and wasn’t expecting Brooke to join. Ridge tries to convince her that Monte Carlo is perfect for their campaign and that Brooke is an asset. He finally pulls her into a hug saying he loves her, hoping she’ll come around.
Luna then confesses to Bill how protective she is over their new life together and how much it’s changed them all. At the same time, Katie continues probing into Poppy’s intentions in a tense interaction.
Ending on a romantic note in the design office, Ridge and Brooke share a tender kiss. He reassures her she will have a profound impact globally through her work while yearning for more intimate moments between them despite the ongoing drama with his daughter Steffy.
I don’t want to come between you and your daughter, says Brooke clearly concerned about family dynamics.
