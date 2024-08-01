The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Katie Confronts Poppy Amidst Suspicion and Drama

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Soaps.com may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Katie Confronting Poppy
At Bill’s place, the tension between Katie and Poppy mounts. Poppy yells,
I’m warning you, Katie! You’d better stop with these ridiculous accusations! Katie challenges her to defend herself as she suspects Poppy‘s involvement in a series of mysterious deaths.
Luna intervenes, trying to clear up the misunderstanding while defending her mom:
You really think she would kill someone? Luna tells Katie how inappropriate her accusations are, insisting that her mom wouldn’t hurt a fly. Yet Katie remains resolute,
I’m going to find out the truth, she declares before leaving the scene.
Deacon’s Suspicions Arise
Meanwhile at Il Giardino, Deacon is on edge about recent events involving Tom and Hollis. He confronts Bill and Justin,
There’s still a killer on the loose. He wants to know why he lost two friends and how Tom and Hollis died. Justin suggests he might be overthinking it but Deacon remains adamant:This was murder, he asserts.
When I find out who’s responsible, they’re going to pay, he vows.
Brooke’s Daring Photoshoot
Backstage at Forrester, a photo shoot for Brooke’s Bedroom line takes an unexpected turn as Zende snaps away. Steffy voices her discontent about Brooke coming to Monte Carlo,
You could change your mind. Ridge reassures her,Why would we go with fine when we can have great with Brooke?
Katie’s Curiosity about Poppy
In Forrester’s design office, RJ joins Katie to share his concerns about Poppy Nozawa. When asked why she’s so curious about Poppy Nozawa, Katie explains she suspects foul play around Luna’s mother. RJ eventually admits,
Poppy accidentally drugged Luna. It turned out badly for him and Luna. This information alarms Katie even more as she pieces together the shocking truths.
Katie Confronts Poppy Again
Later at Bill’s place, Katie decides to confront Poppy Nozawa again about her dark past.
Poppy had the nerve to barge into our home, uninvited, and accuse me of murder!, Poppy defends herself vehemently while confronted with more accusations from Katie.
