The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for August 4-9: Brooke’s Relaunch and Poppy’s Troubling Week

The latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful are gearing up to be intense as ever. This week, from Monday, August 4 to Friday, August 9, viewers can expect a slew of heated encounters and emotional revelations.
Brooke’s Bold Move
Brooke takes center stage this week as she announces the relaunch of Brookes Bedroom. Fans of Brooke Logan will be thrilled to see her back in action, bringing her signature flair and determination. She seems poised and confident throughout the new campaign launch.
Poppy’s Plea with Luna
This week’s drama intensifies as Poppy does some serious damage control with Luna. After a tense situation involving Bill’s son catching Poppy at an inopportune moment, Poppy and Luna have a heated argument in their apartment. Poppy insists on her innocence in the deaths linked to Il Giardino.
Katie’s Cautionary Tale
Katie warns Bill about his new romantic interest, Poppy. With recent events casting a shadow on Poppy’s character, Katie urges caution. She shares her suspicion that Tom was not just an overdose victim but potentially murdered. RJ fills Katie in on Tom Starr’s letters, revealing more secrets that complicate the situation further.
A Family Moment for Bill and Liam
Bill and Liam have a heartfelt conversation about a significant deal in Toronto. Bill reveals to Liam his concerns about Poppy, expressing unease despite their seemingly good relationship. He shares how having a daughter has changed him deeply.
Tensions Rise at Il Giardino
Over at Il Giardino, Sheila comforts Deacon under heavy stress. They discuss business woes and delve into how Tom and Hollis’s deaths continue to haunt them all — especially since the mysterious backpack might hold critical answers.
Katie Confronts Bill Once More
Tensions reach a boiling point as Katie confronts Bill. She believes that everything points back to Poppy being involved in nefarious activities. Bill is initially skeptical, accusing Katie of overreacting until she passionately lays out her case, Smith-level drama included.
