The Bikeriders A Gritty 1960s Motorcycle Club Drama Available on Peacock

Jeff Nichols is set to bring the rebellious spirit of the late 1960s Chicago to the screen with his latest film, The Bikeriders. This time capsule of a movie stars Austin Butler and Tom Hardy, and draws inspiration from Danny Lyon’s photo book The Bike Riders, chronicling a Midwestern motorcycle club. The film encapsulates the era’s wild energy and subjects, showcasing gripping performances and authentic settings.
Star-Studded Cast Promises Strong Performances
The Bikeriders features an ensemble cast including Emmy, BAFTA, and Tony Award winner Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), alongside Academy Award nominee Austin Butler (Elvis) and Tom Hardy (Dunkirk). Other notable actors include Michael Shannon and Boyd Holbrook, adding depth to this riveting historical portrayal.
A Glimpse into the Plot
The story follows headstrong Kathy (Comer), who is drawn to Benny (Butler), a new member of the Vandals motorcycle club led by Johnny (Hardy). As the club transforms into a violent underworld, Benny faces a harrowing choice between his loyalty to Kathy and his bond with the club.
Insights from Director Jeff Nichols
The film captures a vibe akin to Martin Scorsese’s narrative style.
The project should be a blast, too. Tom Hardy will be doing a Brando voice in a Jeff Nichols-directed movie that looks like Martin Scorsese had a lovechild with Kurt Sutter’s Sons of Anarchy. Nichols has been praised for his dynamic yet understated direction that prioritizes storytelling efficiency.
Technical Details for Enthusiasts
If technical quality enhances your viewing experience, you’re in for a treat. The upcoming release will feature DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACKS, offering an immersive sound experience.
Special Features and Extras
- Johnny, Benny, & Kathy: Dive into the transformation from photographs to characters.
- The Era of The Bikeriders: Discover how the production team authentically captured the 1960s Midwestern vibe.
- The Filmmaker’s Eye: Jeff Nichols: Get insights from Nichols and his ensemble on their experience working on this unique film.
When and Where You Can Watch It
Given that The Bikeriders is distributed by Universal Pictures, it will stream first on Peacock soon after its theatrical release. For those who prefer physical media, 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray versions will be available from August 13.
I will definitely see this but unless other reviews are more positive, I probably won’t be expecting much.
