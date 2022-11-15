Home
The Beloved Looney Tunes Characters – Ranked

Credit: Warner Bros

The Warner Bros Studio created the American animated TV show Looney Tunes. Over the years, three different versions of this program have been released to the public. The first classic, “Looney Tunes the Show,” which ran from 1930 through 1969, immediately shot to fame in animation. Warner Bros chose to make the second show in 1970 after noticing the hype of the previous one; it proved to be equally successful and ended in 1999. Finally, the current series, “Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies,” is a blockbuster! And commenced in the year 2000. 

Warner Bros. Studio also produced several Looney Tunes films, including “Looney Tunes: Back in Action,” “Duck Dodgers,” and even live-actions in addition to the television series. Nevertheless, these films were big misses. Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, and ABC are just a few of the networks that broadcast these masterpieces.

1. Bugs Bunny

Credit: Warner Bros

Bugs Bunny is the star of this series and a fantastic figure who will go down in cartoon history. As possibly one of the funniest animated characters of all time, the quick-witted Bunny gives the series life. However, the things that set him apart from the other characters are his personality and spirit.

He holds a special place in this franchise; without him, the story would be lacking. Bugs constantly mock others and react smartly and cleverly in their daily affairs. Being the master of mischief, it is impossible to fool him, and how can we forget his iconic catchphrase, “What’s up doc?”. The entire world adores and follows this animated king of sarcasm. And his fan base is increasing with every passing day.

2. Daffy Duck

Credit: Warner Bros

One of the central characters in this animated show is Daffy Duck. He is Bugs Bunny’s rival as well as his most close friend. The bulk of the series features bugs and daffy messing and fooling around in various regions of the world. Daffy is a very humorous and ridiculous character of Looney Tunes, constantly looking for wealth and glory. He speaks annoyingly and aggressively which the audience finds humorous and irritating.

It’s intriguing and entertaining to observe the love and hate relationship between the Grey Bunny and the Black Duck. Since this jinxed duck has such a special place in the viewers’ hearts, the series would be painfully dry without him.

3. Tweety

Next in line is Tweety, the show’s cutest yet most formidable character. This feathered fellow is a part of a relatively rare bird species. He is owned by Granny, a compassionate and caring older woman.

Tweety is a tiny, yellow-feathered bird that tricks its predator by appearing innocent. He might be chilling out in his cage or teaching good old Sylvester a lesson. This charmer has an engaging voice that has won many Looney Tunes fans’ hearts. One of the most significant animated characters of all time, Granny’s Tweety Pie, is extremely fun to watch.

4. Sylvester

Credit: Warner Bros

“Sufferin’ succotash!” It’s time to share Sylvester the cat’s journey with you. In the cartoon “Looney Tunes,” Sylvester is a remarkable yet dubious cat. The cat, featured in “Naughty but mice,” grows tired of the rodents and sets his eyes on Tweety, the bird.

The whiskered fellow sets out to capture and eat Tweety, which he knows belongs to a rare bird species, but every time he fails miserably. Sylvester is an amusing character, and it’s funny to watch as a small bird that can never be caught beating up an excellent old pussycat. This unconventional duo has been loved by the audience for decades now.

5. Elmer Fudd

Credit: Warner Bros

“Shhhhhh! be very, very quiet” It’s time to tell you about a highly dim-witted bald hunter constantly seeking Bugs Bunny and Daffy. Besides his kindergarten accent and idiocy, Elmer Fudd isn’t all that interesting, He is a prominent character in this mayhem series and is constantly outsmarted by everyone.

The bald man starts shooting his gun in random directions when he becomes enraged. Although the audience constantly laughs when Elmer appears in an episode, even though he is a terrible hunter, we all know that he will never give up on Mister Wabbit.

