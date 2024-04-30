Is There A Real-Life Agency Like The Beekeepers?

David Ayer’s The Beekeeper wrestles with the idea of a secret organization with unbound free will to reset society whenever it’s gone astray. Utilizing the honey bee colony as a backdrop for its plot, the action flick attempts to make a serious point about failed systems in government: corruption and how the law isn’t always in the interest of justice. But the film’s major appeal lies in its paced action sequence, likened to cult classics like John Wick and The Equalizer.
Although released to mixed reviews, critics and moviegoers agree The Beekeeper is fun to watch. The movie written by Kurt Wimmer stars Jason Statham (Adam Clay) as the lead actor alongside Emmy Raver-Lampman and Josh Hutcherson. Since its release in January 2024, the action thriller has grossed over $152 million to rank among 2024’s highest-grossing films. Should the financial success become an incentive for a sequel, viewers would expect to learn more about the Beekeepers.
What’s The Premise Of The Beekeeper?
The action thriller revolves around Jason Statham’s Adam Clay and Josh Hutcherson’s Derek Danforth. While the latter is the son of the United States President and leader of a phishing scam enterprise, the former is a beekeeper, a retired member of a mysterious organization called The Beekeepers. Their paths crossed when Phylicia Rashad’s Eloise Parker fell victim to Derek’s fraudulent activities.
Now, Eloise is a retired school teacher and the only person who has ever cared for Adam Clay. She takes her life after realizing she’s been defrauded of every money in her name, including the over $2 million she holds in trust for a charity organization. This inspired the beekeeper to come out of retirement in a savage quest to revenge her death and “protect the hives.”
Are The Beekeepers Real?
The Beekeepers as depicted in the action thriller isn’t based on any known real-life organization. Although the film leaves much to imagine about the mysterious organization, viewers understand that the Beekeepers operate outside the government’s jurisdiction. With no government oversight, members of this organization are at liberty to protect the United States of America whenever they perceive a threat to the system. They have access to all the resources they need for their operations and are wired to use their discretion whenever they feel they should step in and protect the country.
It is unlikely such an organization exists in real life. Most countries have secret organizations dedicated to protective duties. However, it’s hard to imagine any that operates beyond government control. Besides, the organization is depicted as a secretive group that works behind the scenes to keep America safe. If such an organization exists in real life, most people wouldn’t know about them.
Why Jason Statham Learned About Beekeeping To Play The Role
Using beekeeping as a trope for its plot, the film explains the purpose of its titular organization — the Beekeepers. As the lead character Adam Clay keeps bees, viewers are left to wonder if that’s also the case for other members of the secret organization. Director Ayer discussed this at length with Cinemablend. “…I always figure that all of them did keep bees, that’s probably the first thing they learn,” he told the publication.
“The metaphor of the beekeeper is this idea that there’s this sort of invisible hand that can come in and fix the hive, that can fix society when it can’t fix itself,” explained the director. As such, Jason Statham needed to learn about beekeeping before taking on the role. Firstly, he had to understand what it takes to keep bees to portray a beekeeper. And then he had to gain insight into what’s expected of his character as members of the secret organization are expected to emulate how bees maintain a healthy colony.
Will The Beekeeper Get A Sequel?
Given the film’s success, fans can anticipate the return of the Beekeeper for a second installment. Amazon Studios hasn’t said anything to that effect, but the production company would likely lean toward greenlighting a sequel. Apart from the positive reception from critics and viewers, The Beekeeper has thus far grossed over $152.7 million against a budget of $40 million.
Moreover, Ayer has indicated interest in continuing The Beekeeper’s story. In an interview with Inverse, the director stated he’d love to learn more about the secret organization. “We cracked the door a little bit into the Beekeeper world,” he said. “I’m extremely curious,” he added as he lists the questions a sequel might explore about the Beekeepers. Check out how John Woo’s Films redefined modern action cinema.