The Babadook Returns to Theaters for 10th Anniversary Celebration

Tracking film anniversaries can make one ponder the passage of time. It’s hard to believe that The Babadook is turning 10 this year; it feels like it was just released yesterday. To celebrate, this horror classic is getting a special theatrical re-release.
Plot and Main Themes
The Babadook tells the chilling story of Amelia (Essie Davis), who grapples with the loss of her husband while trying to manage her ‘out-of-control’ son, Samuel (Noah Wiseman). Samuel becomes convinced that a sinister creature from a mysterious storybook called ‘The Babadook’ is haunting them. As Amelia herself starts witnessing eerie occurrences, she begins to understand that Samuel’s fears might be very real.
This complex interplay between psychological horror and supernatural elements sets the film apart. As one paragraph notes,
Soon, the mother begins to see and experience dark forces inside the house. As she becomes more desperate, we discover that the grief from her husband passing away is fueling her terror.
Celebrating Jennifer Kent’s Vision
The Babadook marked a stunning debut for Australian writer-director Jennifer Kent. Adapted from a short film she made in 2005, Kent’s full-length feature showcases her storytelling prowess. The direction is highly influenced by filmmakers like David Lynch and Lars Von Trier, capturing surreal atmospheres and deep psychological themes. Kent describes how Essie Davis brought both emotional depth and horror to the role of Amelia:
She evokes horror, real or imaginary, to explore what it means to be a mother.
Noah Wiseman’s Remarkable Performance
Noah Wiseman, who played Samuel, delivered a performance that was both sensitive and emotionally robust. His portrayal added significant weight to the film’s disturbing narrative. Jennifer Kent praised him by acknowledging,
He really is extraordinary…because he has a mix of sensitivity and being emotionally robust.
Atmosphere and Cinematography
Kent originally wanted to shoot the film in black and white but was advised against it by her producer. Instead, they used shadowy cinematography to capture the intended eerie atmosphere. One reviewer aptly put it:
Sometimes that works for the movie and sometimes it doesn’t. Because The Babadook really is its own thing. A contained thriller almost, it locks you into this house with a mother and son and keeps you there against your will.
A Critical Success
Upon its release in 2014, The Babadook was hailed as one of the most original horror movies of the decade. It earned praise not just for its terrifying premise but also for exploring themes of grief and motherhood in an intelligent manner.
The Babadook focuses on Amelia, struggling with raising her son Samuel while coping with immense loss. This beguiling film continues to resonate deeply with audiences.
Mark Your Calendars
This momentous re-release offers fans a chance to appreciate Jennifer Kent’s visionary work on the big screen once again. Don’t miss this opportunity when The Babadook, along with its new trailer, returns to theaters on September 19.
