The Almond and the Seahorse 2022 Film Explored in Eye for Film Review

An Insight into Memory Loss and Identity
Co-directed by Celyn Jones and renowned cinematographer Tom Stern, The Almond and the Seahorse is a poignant exploration of trauma’s impact on identity. The film delves into the stories of two couples grappling with the aftermath of traumatic brain injuries, bringing the complexities of memory loss to the foreground.
Adapted from Kaite O’Reilly’s play, we follow archaeologist Sarah, portrayed by Rebel Wilson, who cares for her husband with severe short-term memory loss. At the Open Field Traumatic Brain Injury Hospital, Sarah meets Toni, acted by Charlotte Gainsbourg. Toni’s partner also suffers retrograde amnesia, leading both women to discover solace in their shared circumstances. This relationship is detailed out in a blend of comfort, sexual connection, and a deep longing for their previously ‘whole’ loved ones.
The talent assembled brings this heart-wrenching narrative alive as they navigate the daily struggles imposed by their partners’ afflictions. Joe’s miserable reliance on meticulously detailed lists contrasts poignantly with Gwen’s waking nightmare of losing 15 years daily. However, these portrayals perhaps tip too much into focalizing the caregivers’ challenges, drifting dangerously close to romanticizing their distress, similar to how Sia’s controversial Music was received.
Dramatic Shift for Rebel Wilson
A divergence from her comedic roots, Rebel Wilson showcases her dramatic aptitude in The Almond and the Seahorse. Despite moments where the dialogue feels heavy with scientific jargon, Wilson successfully navigates through to present a character deeply intertwined in a relentless personal turmoil.
The thematic repetition serves as both a narrative technique and a reflection of some of the brain’s strategies to handle cognitive adjustments after traumatic injuries. This film aesthetic is captured through mirrored visuals and transparent surfaces like windows, stressing the split realities experienced by those affected post-injury.
The score employs nostalgic piano melodies invoking memories lost or barely grasped at—an effective auditory symbol of the film’s core introspective journey. Each frame and score seeks to probe deeply into what defines us as individuals when foundational memories start to crumble.
A Critical Look at Memory’s Role in Personal Identity
Kaite O’Reilly is a playwright, radio dramaturist, writer, and dramaturg who works in disability arts and culture and mainstream culture. – Article
Focusing primarily on memory loss effects, The Almond and the Seahorse contemplates deeply on how cognitive impairments reshape personal identities and disturb existing relational dynamics. The attention does sway occasionally towards friends and loved ones experiencing secondary trauma—a delicate narrative balance that not all viewers may appreciate. Nonetheless, it underscores the profound notion that our memories and emotions are integral to our very essence.
This review marks The Almond and the Seahorse as an uneven but sincere cinematic piece fraught with raw truths about love, loss, and survival in the face of disabling conditions that alter one’s sense of self. Released in select cinemas as of May 10th, 2024; it continues to invite audiences into its intimate portrayal of life redefined by unforeseen tragedies.