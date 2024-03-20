On March 18, 2024, an ominous poster for the upcoming Disney+ series The Acolyte was unexpectedly released by Lucasfilm. The poster hinted at a darker premise for the Star Wars world, showing a lightsaber on the ground with blood spilled just above it. Now, the trailer has been released, alighting Hollywood with buzzing anticipation.
The Acolyte will mark the sixth instalment in the expanding Star Wars TV universe, following the success of popular series such as The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and Ahsoka. However, unlike these entries, this series is expected to offer a fresh and distinct narrative that is not directly connected to the storylines of the existing iterations. So, now that the trailer has finally dropped, let’s break it down and delve into everything we know so far.
What Is the Plot of The Acolyte?
Although an official synopsis had been released, the plot of The Acolyte was still shrouded in a level of mystery until the trailer landed. When the first official poster was released, a brooding message lay over the gritty image, simply reading: “In an age of light, a darkness rises”, once again alluding to the show’s darker themes. The official synopsis is a follows: “In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems…”
However, a little more can be revealed when we take into consideration Leslye Headland‘s (the show’s creator) comments on the overall theme of the series. When sitting down with The Hollywood Reporter, Headland explained how her original pitch was a show that feels like “Frozen meets Kill Bill.” Furthermore, if we delve into the trailer, we can dissect the bigger picture of the show’s themes, plot points and potential for further evolution in the Star Wars universe.
Breaking Down the Trailer for The Acolyte
After years of intrigue around the plot, we now know that The Acolyte is set 100 years before The Phantom Menace, therefore bizarrely serving as a prequel to a prequel. Now, after the first trailer was finally revealed, we have been gifted with a few further pieces of the mysterious puzzle. In the captivating trailer, Amandla Stenberg’s enigmatic character appears to be pursuing Jedi during a period of peace close to the end of the High Republic era. The dazzling establishing shots of the trailer boast cinematography on par with Dune as we see familiar territory from previous Star Wars movies in a visually striking light.
From here, we encounter a group of youthful Padawans engrossed in a focused lesson from their instructor, Jedi Master Sol, who gives them the directive to close their eyes before stating, “Your eyes can deceive you.” Simultaneously, the trailer then introduces the film’s seemingly renegade character: a mysteriously robed individual who appears to be searching for Jedi upon their arrival in a cantina. However, this isn’t the only robed character shown, as it appears there may be an order of them. Lastly, the action is then kicked into full gear when Amandla Stenberg’s character engages in a plethora of battles, wielding chainmail armour and a blade, with no iconic red lightsaber to be seen.
Who Stars in the Upcoming Series?
Despite the trailer being released, as of yet, not all actors have had their character names disclosed. Interestingly, the show’s lead Stenberg is shrouded in the most ambiguity, with her character name not yet being revealed. It is also unclear if she is a Jedi or not. However, seeing as The Acolyte will delve into the side of the villains, she could very well be portraying someone from the dark side. Alongside Stenberg is Lee Jung-jae, who will be portraying a Jedi Master. Jung-jae recently found mainstream fame after starring in the groundbreaking series, Squid Game.
Also featured heavily in the trailer is The Matrix star Carrie-Anne Moss, who is simply listed as Jedi. Furthermore, a multitude of rising stars will feature in the series including British actress Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Dean Charles-Chapman (1917), and Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll). Considering that the trailer is only 1 minute 45 seconds in length, it’s likely that a full-length trailer will follow shortly after, potentially revealing more character details.
When Will The Acolyte Be Released?
As Star Wars fanatics eagerly awaited details around The Acolyte, a great deal was kept under wraps, growing the allure of the show to massive heights. So, when the poster revealed the series’ official release date, this was a big moment. The series will land on Disney+ on June 4, 2024. As of yet, it is unknown if the series’ 8 episodes will roll out weekly or all at once. In the meantime, you can read about how The Acolyte will tie in to the Star Wars universe.