The 84 Year Journey of King Kong

King Kong – the giant ape who is the main character in the film series of the same name. He first appeared in the 1933 film King Kong and has since appeared in various sequels and spin-offs. King Kong is typically portrayed as a giant gorilla or ape, who is incredibly strong and intelligent. He is often depicted as being aggressive and violent but is also sometimes shown to be gentle and caring. King Kong is one of the most iconic movie monsters of all time and has been featured in various forms of media over the years.
King Kong Cast over the Years
King Kong has been portrayed by a variety of actors over the years, most notably by Fay Wray in the 1933 film, Jessica Lange in the 1976 remake, and Naomi Watts in the 2005 remake. King Kong has also been voiced by actors such as Andy Serkis and Toby Kebbell.
Jessica Lange as Dwan
One of the most iconic damsels in distress was portrayed by one of the most iconic actresses Jessica Lange. Dwan is the female lead in the 1976’s King Kong. She is discovered by film director John Guillermin. Dwan is brought to Skull Island to star in his latest film. She is captured by the natives of Skull Island and offered up as a sacrifice to Kong. Kong takes a liking to Dwan and decides to keep her as his captive. Dwan is eventually rescued by a group of sailors and brought back to New York City.
Andy Serkis as Kong
Andy Serkis is the actor who portrayed Kong in the 2005 film King Kong. He is best known for his work in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit film series, in which he played the character Gollum. Serkis also appeared in the 2017 film Kong: Skull Island as Kong. He used motion capture to bring the character to life on screen.
Terry Notary and Toby Kebbell as Kong
Terry Notary and Toby Kebbell are the stuntman-actor duo that portrayed Kong in the 2017 film Kong: Skull Island. Kebbell is best known for his role as the character Koba in the Planet of the Apes film series. Kebbell used motion capture to bring Kong’s facial expressions to life, while Notary provided body movement and acrobatics.
King Kong and Its Many Sequels
King Kong (1933)
The original King Kong film was released in 1933. It tells the story of a giant ape who is captured and brought back to New York City, where he escapes and goes on a rampage. The film was a huge success and spawned several sequels and spin-offs.
King Kong (1976)
A remake of the original film was released in 1976. It tells the story of a giant ape, captured and brought back to America against its will; once again, it breaks free and causes a pandemonium. The film was not as successful as the original, but still managed to spawn a number of sequels and spin-offs.
King Kong (2005)
A remake of the original film was released in 2005. The film was a huge success and is one of the best remakes ever made.
Kong: Skull Island (2017)
A soft reboot to the Kong franchise was released in 2017. It tells the story of a group of explorers who travel to Skull Island, where they encounter a giant ape named Kong.
Godzilla vs. King Kong
Godzilla and King Kong are two of the most iconic monsters in pop culture history. The two have clashed on the big screen several times, in both animated and live-action movies.
The most recent clash between these two titans was in the 2021 film, Godzilla vs. Kong. In this movie, the two monsters are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine who is the true king of the monsters.
The Incredible Hulk vs. King Kong
Hulk vs. King Kong is a ‘what-if’ scenario that Marvel and Kong fans have debated for years. It would be the ultimate battle of brute strength, with the two most powerful creatures in their respective universes going head-to-head. Wouls you like to see such a spectacle? Comment down below!