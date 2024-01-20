The 8 Best Jennifer Love Hewitt Roles, Ranked by Fans

When it comes to the small screen and the silver screen, Jennifer Love Hewitt has graced both with memorable performances that have captured our hearts. In a journey through her career, fans have ranked their favorite roles of this versatile actress. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and celebrate these cherished characters.
1. 9-1-1 (2018-present) – Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Buckley
In the gripping series 9-1-1, Jennifer Love Hewitt shines as Maddie Buckley, a strong-willed emergency dispatcher who has resonated deeply with audiences. Fans are particularly captivated by the layers Hewitt brings to Maddie, portraying her struggles and triumphs with a raw authenticity. The connection between her real-life husband’s portrayal of her character’s ex on screen added a layer of intrigue that had fans doing a double-take.
WAIT DOUG IS [YOUR] HUSBAND IN REAL LIFE!? Mind blown but this is cute!!, said one fan, echoing the surprise and delight of many.
2. Party of Five (1994-2000) – Jennifer Love Hewitt as Sarah Reeves Merrin
The role that catapulted Jennifer Love Hewitt to stardom was undoubtedly Sarah Reeves Merrin in Party of Five. Her portrayal captured the complexities of youth and family drama, earning her a special place in viewers’ hearts. This role was a pivotal moment in her career, laying the foundation for her future successes and demonstrating her talent for dramatic storytelling.
3. Can’t Hardly Wait (1998) – Jennifer Love Hewitt as Amanda Beckett
A quintessential film for many, Can’t Hardly Wait showcased Jennifer Love Hewitt as the iconic Amanda Beckett, solidifying her status as a teen idol. Her character’s relatable high school experiences and romantic entanglements struck a chord with audiences, making it one of her most beloved roles. The movie became a touchstone for an entire generation, thanks in large part to Hewitt’s magnetic performance.
4. Ghost Whisperer (2005-2010) – Jennifer Love Hewitt as Melinda Gordon
In Ghost Whisperer, Jennifer took on the ethereal role of Melinda Gordon, a medium who communicates with spirits. This series not only highlighted her acting prowess but also showcased her ability to delve into emotional and supernatural storylines. Fans appreciated how she brought sincerity and depth to this character, making it one of her standout roles in a diverse career.
5. The Client List (2010 film and 2012-2013 TV series) – Jennifer Love Hewitt as Riley Parks
Jennifer didn’t just star in The Client List; she also served as executive producer. Her character Riley Parks was at the center of drama and controversy that resonated with audiences. Hewitt’s enthusiasm for the project was palpable, as she explained how the film’s success led to the TV series:
We had sort of joked around when we were doing the movie about how fun it would be to sort of turn this into a series and really get in deeper with the lives of the women in the spa and everything.
6. Heartbreakers (2001) – Jennifer Love Hewitt as Page Conners
In the con-artist comedy Heartbreakers, Jennifer played Page Conners alongside Sigourney Weaver. The film highlighted her comedic timing and chemistry with Weaver, proving her versatility beyond dramatic roles. Fans enjoyed seeing a different side of Hewitt, where her humor shone through just as brightly as her dramatic talents.
7. I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) – Jennifer Love Hewitt as Julie James
This iconic horror film featured Jennifer in a defining role early in her career. As Julie James in I Know What You Did Last Summer, she captured audiences’ fears and sympathies alike, becoming an emblematic figure within the horror genre. Her performance earned her recognition and awards, further cementing her status as a talented actress capable of handling intense roles.
8. The Audrey Hepburn Story (2000) – Jennifer Love Hewitt as Audrey Hepburn
Taking on the role of an icon like Audrey Hepburn was no small feat, but Jennifer approached it with dedication and reverence in The Audrey Hepburn Story. While some critics found the portrayal to be overly earnest, fans admired her commitment to bringing such an admired figure to life on screen. Her dual role as co-executive producer showcased not only her acting skills but also her passion for storytelling.
Jennifer Love Hewitt’s roles have left an indelible mark on fans and on popular culture alike. From horror films that defined an era to comedies that showcased her range, each role has contributed to a rich tapestry that is her acting legacy. We invite readers to share their own favorite memories of these performances and continue celebrating an actress who has truly made an impact.
