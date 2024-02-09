The 8 Best ‘Dario Argento’ Works You Must Watch

Welcome to a journey through the visceral and haunting world of Dario Argento, an Italian maestro whose films have left an indelible mark on the horror and giallo genres. His distinct style, characterized by vivid use of colors, intricate plots, and chilling scores, has cemented his status as a cult icon. In this article, we will explore eight of his finest works that any cinephile or horror enthusiast must see.
Suspiria A Dance of Horror and Beauty
Suspiria (1977) is an experience that transcends ordinary cinema.
From the moment she arrives in Freiberg, Germany, to attend the prestigious Tanz Academy, American ballet-dancer Suzy Bannion senses that something horribly evil lurks within the walls of the age-old institution. The film’s iconic use of colors creates a nightmarish tapestry that is both beautiful and terrifying. The score by Goblin is equally haunting, contributing to the film’s status as a cult classic.
Deep Red The Giallo Blueprint
The intricate plot of Deep Red (1975) serves as a masterclass in suspense, helping to shape the giallo genre.
Deep Red was originally intended to belong to this series, indicating its importance in Argento’s oeuvre. It’s a meticulously crafted piece that balances trashy sensationalism with operatic baroque mannerisms.
Inferno A Visual Continuation of Suspiria
Inferno (1980) carries on thematically from Suspiria and is notable for its vibrant colors and fluid camera work. It forms part of Argento’s ‘Three Mothers’ trilogy and while it stands alone in terms of story, it references ‘Mother Suspirium’, linking it to its predecessor. Despite not quite matching Suspiria’s feverish dreamlike quality, Inferno remains a visually compelling piece.
Tenebrae A Return to Suspense
Tenebrae (1982) marked Argento’s return to the suspense thriller genre. The film features intricate murder sequences that showcase Argento’s talent for staging elaborate acts of violence with a touch of black humor.
Another great shot shows a detective standing in a room and looking for the killer. Moments like these exemplify the innovative camera work that Argento is known for.
Phenomena An Unconventional Fusion
The unique blend of supernatural elements with giallo makes Phenomena (1985) stand out in Argento’s filmography. Jennifer Connelly plays a girl who can communicate with insects, adding an eerie layer to the murder mystery at hand. The soundtrack is another highlight, featuring music from bands like Motörhead & Iron Maiden. It’s described as Argento’s favorite film, a testament to its special place in his heart.
Opera A Theatrical Murder Symphony
Opera (1987) is replete with intense set pieces set against the grand backdrop of opera. The film opens with a shot reflecting the opera house in a raven’s eye, setting the stage for what follows—an array of creatively bloody death scenes that are both grandiose and memorable. Ravens play a pivotal role throughout, adding to the film’s dramatic flair.
The Bird with the Crystal Plumage Where It All Began
The Bird with the Crystal Plumage (1970), Argento’s directorial debut, is an exemplary giallo film featuring stylized camera work and a suspenseful narrative influenced by Hitchcock. Its storyline was adapted from Fredric Brown’s novel Screaming Mimi, showcasing early signs of Argento’s cinematic flair that would define his career.
The Stendhal Syndrome A Psychological Thriller
In The Stendhal Syndrome (1996), Asia Argento plays a detective on the hunt for a rapist and murderer in Florence. The film delves into psychological terror and uses CGI to visualize its main character’s dissociative state caused by art overexposure. It’s a personal project for Argento, reflecting his own experiences and marking his collaboration with his daughter Asia.
In conclusion, Dario Argento has contributed significantly to cinema with his unique vision and mastery of horror and thriller elements. His works are not just films; they are experiences that challenge our perceptions and linger long after the credits roll. As we reflect on his legacy, I encourage you to explore these eight masterpieces and immerse yourself in the haunting beauty of Argento’s cinematic world.
