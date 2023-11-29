The 5 Best Shows Like Slow Horses, Ranked

Fans of the gritty and suspenseful TV series ‘Slow Horses’ are often on the lookout for similar shows that can deliver the same level of intrigue and character depth. The shows on this list have been selected for their shared characteristics with ‘Slow Horses’, such as genre, tone, or content. Whether it’s the murky world of espionage or the complex lives of intelligence agents, each of these series offers a unique perspective that fans are sure to appreciate.
1. Berlin Station – TV Series
Berlin Station captures an essence similar to ‘Slow Horses’ with its focus on the inner workings of CIA foreign intelligence. The show is a slow burn, characterized by its grim and complex narrative. It delves into the lives of spies caught in an existential loop, struggling with their purpose within the agency. This portrayal of agency politics and layered characters earns it a spot on our list, but it’s the show’s more methodical pacing that places it at the beginning.
2. The Night Manager – TV Miniseries
The luxurious settings and high-stakes espionage of The Night Manager make it a worthy successor to ‘Slow Horses’. Following Jonathan Pine, a former British soldier turned hotel night manager, this series weaves a tale of intrigue that spans international borders. It’s this combination of suspense and moral ambiguity that fans will find familiar and engaging, although it ranks slightly higher due to its more immediate narrative payoff and star-studded cast.
3. MI-5 (Spooks) – TV Series
MI-5 (Spooks) offers a long-term exploration into British intelligence, akin to ‘Slow Horses’ in its blend of personal drama and national security. The original seasons were particularly noted for their strong themes and character development, thanks to input from ex MI5 and CIA operatives. While later seasons may have had varying success, it’s the early episodes’ authenticity and depth that secure MI-5’s mid-list position.
4. Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy – TV Miniseries
Regarded as a classic, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy is celebrated for its meticulous depiction of Cold War espionage. Its intricate plotting and character studies resonate deeply with what ‘Slow Horses’ fans admire. The miniseries’ reputation as a masterthriller in spy fiction is well-deserved, but it doesn’t quite top our list due to its historical setting which may not appeal to all fans seeking contemporary narratives.
5. The Americans – TV Series
The Americans, with Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys leading an impeccable cast, stands at the pinnacle for ‘Slow Horses’ fans. Its nuanced storytelling style and historical insight provide a deep exploration into identity, loyalty, and the personal cost of espionage. The show’s ability to maintain suspense through calculated directing makes it a standout choice for those who appreciate the cynical yet profound storylines similar to those in ‘Slow Horses’. This series’ commitment to quality storytelling is evidenced by FX renewing it for a fourth season after a life-altering conclusion in its third season.
