The 3 Scariest Horror Movies Based on True Stories to Watch Tonight

There’s something inherently unsettling about horror movies. They tap into our deepest fears, providing a safe space to explore the adrenaline rush of terror from the comfort of our couch. But when these stories are not just figments of imagination but rooted in reality, the chill they send down our spine is all the more intense. Tonight, let’s delve into three horror movies that are particularly terrifying because they’re based on true stories.
The Terrifying Tale of The Exorcist
The 1973 classic ‘The Exorcist’ remains one of the most influential horror films ever made, in part due to its basis in a true story. The plot revolves around the possession of a young girl and the subsequent exorcism, which is actually inspired by the real-life exorcism of Roland Doe in 1949.
Roland Doe, a pseudonym used to protect the boy’s identity, experienced disturbing supernatural events that led to several exorcism attempts. The media coverage was scarce and filled with inaccuracies, but it caught the attention of author William Peter Blatty, who later penned the novel that would become this iconic film. The very idea that such demonic forces could invade our reality is enough to make anyone’s skin crawl.
It’s interesting to note that prior to ‘The Exorcist’, exorcism rituals were quite rare. However, after the film and novel’s popularity in the ’70s, it sparked a renewed interest in the rite, causing an increase in reported exorcisms. This film doesn’t just scare us; it has influenced our cultural understanding of possession and exorcism.
The Haunting Reality Behind The Conjuring
In 2013, ‘The Conjuring’ brought to life the haunting experiences of the Perron family with such intensity that audiences were left gripping their seats. The film follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren as they encounter one of their most terrifying cases yet.
The Perron family moved into a seemingly idyllic farmhouse in 1971, unaware that it would soon become their personal nightmare. From ghostly apparitions to physical manifestations, their home became a hub for paranormal activity. One can only imagine hearing a child say,
Mom, there’s a strange man standing in the kitchen., and realizing it’s not just a child’s imagination but a glimpse into a haunted reality.
The tension and scares ‘The Conjuring’ presents are amplified by its foundation in truth. The Perrons’ ordeal is not just a story but an experience that reminds us that sometimes, the most frightening things are those we cannot explain.
The Enduring Horror of The Amityville House
When discussing houses with dark histories, few are as infamous as the Amityville house. ‘The Amityville Horror’, released in 1979 and starring James Brolin and Margot Kidder, tells the harrowing tale of the Lutz family’s brief stay in a home where a mass murder had occurred just years before.
It was on November 13, 1974, that tragedy struck this Long Island suburb when a mass murder took place within its walls. The subsequent hauntings forced the new owners to flee after only 28 days. The film captures an overwhelming sense of dread as it explores what it might be like to live in a house with such a sordid past.
The original ‘The Amityville Horror’ has stood the test of time better than its remakes and numerous sequels or spin-offs. Its ability to build suspense and evoke fear stems from knowing that behind this story lies an undeniable truth: that for one family, this horror was once their reality.
In conclusion, these three films remind us why horror movies based on true stories have such an impact on us. They blur the lines between fiction and reality, making us question what lurks in the shadows of our own homes. Whether you’re a seasoned horror aficionado or simply curious about true crime stories manifesting on screen, these movies offer an experience that’s not easily forgotten. So tonight, why not invite a little terror into your living room? Just remember to keep telling yourself—it’s only a movie…or is it?
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!