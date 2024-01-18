The 10 Top-Grossing Action Movies of Recent Years

Box office success is often the most tangible measure of a movie’s impact, resonating with audiences and the industry alike. It’s a powerful testament to a film’s appeal, storytelling, and the emotional connection it establishes with viewers. As we look at the top-grossing action movies of recent years, we’re not just talking numbers; we’re delving into cinematic events that defined an era and captivated millions across the globe.
10. Iron Man 3
‘Iron Man 3’ stands out as a pivotal chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with its impressive box office earnings painting a clear picture of its success. The film made waves internationally, earning more in five days than ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ did in its entire overseas run. It broke records for the biggest opening weekend in several countries, including Argentina and Malaysia.
Now we’ve got these two versions and I’m thrilled that we have the opportunity to work with one of the single fastest emerging box office markets in the world, which is China. This quote by Director Shane Black acknowledges the strategic importance of international markets to the film’s financial triumph.
9. Black Panther
The cultural phenomenon known as ‘Black Panther’ not only claimed the top spot at the box office for consecutive weeks but also became an emblem of representation and diversity in Hollywood. With a total gross that soared past $367 million, it was clear that the film had struck a chord.
Another $45.9 million over the weekend and $64 million for the five-day holiday brings its total to $367.6 million, reflecting its unwavering allure and groundbreaking status among action films.
8. Beauty and the Beast (2017)
Beauty and the Beast (2017) captured hearts with its enchanting retelling of a classic tale. The film’s loyalty to its source material paid off handsomely at the box office, with a gross of $393.3 million within just 17 days.
Emma Watson is utterly delightful and memorable as Belle and more than delivers on her musical numbers, including ‘Belle.’ This praise for Emma Watson’s performance likely contributed to drawing audiences into theaters, alongside Disney’s first openly gay character portrayal by Josh Gad.
7. Incredibles 2
Incredibles 2 shattered expectations for an animated action movie at the box office, setting a record for best debut for an animated film with $182.7 million in its opening weekend. It wasn’t just families who were charmed; this Pixar masterpiece appealed to audiences of all ages, amassing over $1.2 billion worldwide. Its position as one of the highest-grossing films of its year speaks volumes about its universal appeal and storytelling prowess.
6. The Fate of the Furious
The eighth installment in the Fast & Furious saga, ‘The Fate of the Furious’, continued to rev up fans’ excitement with its adrenaline-fueled action sequences. The franchise’s success was partly attributed to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s charisma, which helped propel this chapter to substantial earnings and maintain its place as a box office juggernaut.
5. The Lion King (2019)
The photorealistic remake of ‘The Lion King’ roared to box office royalty despite mixed reviews from critics, proving that nostalgia paired with technological innovation has a majestic allure. The film set records for both domestic launch for a PG-rated movie and highest July opening ever—a testament to its timeless story’s ability to resonate with new generations.
4. Jurassic World
‘Jurassic World’, with its awe-inspiring revival of dinosaurs onscreen, not only dominated its opening weekend but also became a global sensation by breaking records left and right. Its worldwide opening weekend accounted for over 30% of its total gross, proving that this installment reinvigorated the dinosaur franchise with teeth sharper than ever before.
3. Star Wars: The Force Awakens
The return of ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ was more than just a revival; it was a cultural reset that brought generations together in theaters worldwide. Its massive box office returns were indicative of its powerful legacy and ability to capture imaginations anew, cementing itself as not just a hit but an enduring part of cinematic history.
2. Furious 7
The high-octane success of ‘Furious 7’, underscored by its tribute to Paul Walker, touched hearts globally while racing to $1 billion internationally—only the third film ever to reach such heights at that time. It is evident that beyond thrilling car chases, it was the genuine camaraderie among cast members that resonated deeply with fans worldwide.
1. Avengers: Endgame
Sitting atop our list is none other than ‘Avengers: Endgame’, a culminating cinematic event that brought together storylines from across an entire universe into one epic finale. Its record-breaking earnings are simply staggering, with an international haul that reflects just how deeply this Marvel masterpiece resonated worldwide.
