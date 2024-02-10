Home
The 10 Tensest Tom Schwartz Moments on Vanderpump Rules

The 10 Tensest Tom Schwartz Moments on Vanderpump Rules

Home
The 10 Tensest Tom Schwartz Moments on Vanderpump Rules
The 10 Tensest Tom Schwartz Moments on Vanderpump Rules

The 10 Tensest Tom Schwartz Moments on Vanderpump Rules

Tom Schwartz, known for his laid-back demeanor on Vanderpump Rules, has had his fair share of dramatic flare-ups. These moments are not only pivotal for his character arc but also provide some of the most gripping television for fans of the show. Let’s start with the less intense and build our way to those jaw-dropping scenes that left us all on the edge of our seats.

1. Vanderpump Rules Season 2, Tom confronts Jax

Starting our list is the moment when Tom Schwartz confronts Jax Taylor about infidelity rumors swirling around Katie Maloney. It’s a situation that tests friendships and loyalties, serving as a precursor to the more intense drama that would unfold in later seasons. The 10 Tensest Tom Schwartz Moments on Vanderpump Rules

2. Vanderpump Rules Season 3, Tom’s commitment issues

In Season 3, we delve into Tom Schwartz’s commitment issues, which create a significant rift between him and Katie. The tension here is palpable as we witness the strain it puts on their relationship. The 10 Tensest Tom Schwartz Moments on Vanderpump Rules

3. Vanderpump Rules Season 5, Bachelor Party Blowup

The bachelor party blowup in Season 5 is where we see Tom’s vulnerability peek through. It’s a moment where the pressure of impending nuptials becomes too much, leading to an explosive interaction with his friends. The 10 Tensest Tom Schwartz Moments on Vanderpump Rules

4. Vanderpump Rules Season 6, Drunk Tom Apologizes to Katie

An emotionally laden scene unfolds in Season 6 as a drunken Tom Schwartz offers a heartfelt apology to Katie after belittling her during a night out. This moment stands out for its raw honesty and vulnerability. The 10 Tensest Tom Schwartz Moments on Vanderpump Rules

5. Vanderpump Rules Season 8, TomTom Restaurant Opening

The opening of TomTom brings a different kind of tension for Tom Schwartz as he juggles being a supportive husband with his responsibilities as a co-owner. Katie […] staring out the window, taking deep breaths but seething with rage. Yet, despite her frustration, Schwartz is bouncing around but it doesn’t feel like he’s openly ignoring her—he’s just busy being the party host, amidst the celebration in matching white suits with the gang. The 10 Tensest Tom Schwartz Moments on Vanderpump Rules

6. Vanderpump Rules Season 5, Katie and Tom’s Prenup Discussion

The prenup discussion between Katie and Tom in Season 5 is fraught with tension. It’s clear from their interactions that they are navigating through some serious considerations about their future together. The 10 Tensest Tom Schwartz Moments on Vanderpump Rules

7. Vanderpump Rules Season 3, Miami Bachelorette Party Fight

The Miami bachelorette party in Season 3 is one of those moments where everything escalates quickly, resulting in a massive fight that has become one of Tom’s most dramatic moments on the show. The 10 Tensest Tom Schwartz Moments on Vanderpump Rules

8. Vanderpump Rules Season 6, Tom Admits to Cheating

In a particularly raw episode from Season 6, we witness Tom Schwartz admit to cheating on Katie Maloney. The gravity of this confession and its impact reverberate through their relationship and the show itself. The 10 Tensest Tom Schwartz Moments on Vanderpump Rules

9. Vanderpump Rules Season 2, Ultimatum from Katie

Katie Maloney gives Tom Schwartz an ultimatum about their future together in Season 2, setting high stakes for their relationship and adding immense tension to their story arc. The 10 Tensest Tom Schwartz Moments on Vanderpump Rules

10. Vanderpump Rules Season 8, Tom’s Wedding Vows Mix-Up

Capping off our list is the moment during their second wedding when Tom misplaces his vows—a heartfelt yet tense moment that adds emotional weight to an already charged day and reflects on the couple’s journey throughout the show. The 10 Tensest Tom Schwartz Moments on Vanderpump Rules

Thanks for reading! How would you rate this article?

Click on a star to rate it!

/ 5.

As you found this post useful...

Would you like to share this post on Social media?

Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)

Let us improve this post!

Related Posts
Five Supporting Characters from The Simpsons Who Get the Most Screen Time
March 12, 2019
Brothers Take New Orleans: 10 Things You Didn’t Know
December 2, 2016
Twilight movies mistakes
The Twilight TV Series Can Fix These Mistakes The Movies Made
May 6, 2023
Amy Slaton’s Top 5 Inspirational Moments in 1000-lb Sisters
January 22, 2024
Last Man Standing
Last Man Standing Review: Kyle and Mandy Create “A House Divided”
January 21, 2017
Is The Show “The Proof is Out There” Fake?
February 10, 2021

About The Author

Steve Delikson
More from this Author

I cover updates on the latest celebrity gossip, TV show ratings, and interviews with actors and actresses from popular shows. I also do recaps of episodes and predictions for future storylines. My articles are an excellent resource for television fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the entertainment industry.

Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.