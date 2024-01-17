The 10 Most Watched House Of The Dragon Characters Right Now

In the fiery world of House of The Dragon, characters vie for power, form alliances, and navigate the treacherous waters of Westerosi politics. Fans are captivated not just by the grandeur of dragons and battles, but by the depth and complexity of its characters. Here are the ten most watched characters from House of The Dragon that have fans on the edge of their seats right now.
1. Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen
At the heart of the series is Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, whose claim to the Iron Throne is as fiery as her dragon’s breath. She is an embodiment of independence and ambition, rejecting almost everything her father, King Viserys, offers her except his protection. Her complex relationships with other characters, especially her cousin-husband Laenor Velaryon, shape much of the series’ intrigue. The passage of time has only heightened her determination to rule the seven kingdoms, marking her journey as one fraught with political and personal challenges.
2. Prince Daemon Targaryen
Prince Daemon Targaryen‘s multifaceted personality captivates viewers as he oscillates between being a mad man driven by desire and a family man softened by life’s experiences. Despite being perceived as unsuitable for the Iron Throne, Daemon’s ambitions for power and his complex relationships, including those with his twin daughters, keep fans intrigued about his next move. A deleted scene showing Daemon’s tender side towards his daughters after a shocking death reveals layers to his ‘bad boy’ persona.
3. King Viserys I Targaryen
The doddering King Viserys I Targaryen, with his aversion to confrontation, sets up the realm for an explosive civil war. His reign is marked by a desire to maintain peace at all costs, even if it means ignoring potential threats that could tear apart his kingdom from within. Viserys’ past experience riding Balerion the Dread reflects on his current weakened state and inability to firmly handle the looming succession crisis.
4. Alicent Hightower
Rising from a lady of the court to queen, Alicent Hightower‘s strategic positioning within the political landscape is nothing short of masterful. Her sharp wit and political acumen have secured her a spot as a queen mother with significant influence over Westeros’ future. Alicent’s manipulative demeanor is evident in her interactions with others at court, especially when she subtly mocks others under the guise of courtesy.
5. Otto Hightower
The Hand of the King, Otto Hightower, is a character whose political maneuvering cannot be overlooked. His influence on plot developments is significant, particularly through his actions concerning his daughter Alicent and grandson Aegon. Otto’s scheming to position Aegon as heir over Rhaenyra demonstrates his willingness to stir conflict for personal gain.
6. Ser Criston Cole
The journey of Ser Criston Cole from skilled knight to key player in the Targaryen succession conflict is a testament to his character’s growth. Once a scorned lover who contemplated taking his own life, he now stands as Queen Alicent’s sworn protector—a total shift that has fans watching closely to see how his loyalties will affect the unfolding drama.
7. Lord Corlys Velaryon
Lord Corlys Velaryon, known as the Sea Snake, commands attention not only for his naval prowess but also for his strategic importance in Westeros’ political theater. His family’s non-dragon-riding Valyrian heritage sets them apart, while Corlys himself stands out due to actor Steve Toussaint’s presence and performance amidst societal discussions about casting choices.
8. Mysaria
An enigmatic figure in the series is Mysaria, who has risen from obscurity to become a powerful information broker known as ‘the White Worm.’ Her network of informants positions her as an essential ally to Princess Rhaenyra, foreshadowing her huge part in the upcoming Targaryen civil war.
9. Laenor Velaryon
Laenor Velaryon‘s personal struggles and role as a dragonrider add layers to his character that extend beyond mere lineage or martial prowess. His involvement in the Targaryen succession and personal life choices make him an intriguing figure to watch as events unfold.
10. Larys Strong
The cunning nature and behind-the-scenes manipulation of Larys Strong earn him a spot on this list. His actions have already had dire consequences within the series, hinting at more machinations to come as he seeks to align himself with powerful figures like Alicent Hightower.
