That 90s Show Part 3 Release Date Moved to August

The wait for That ’90s Show Part 3 is almost over. Fans can expect the next eight episodes on Thursday, August 22, two months earlier than the originally scheduled date of October 24. This exciting update came through a video featuring the beloved characters Red and Kitty, played by Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp.
Set in 1996, the second season of the sequel series continues with Leia Forman returning to Point Place for another eventful summer with her friends and grandparents. Part 2 ended on an exciting cliffhanger, featuring Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith, who appeared as Bunch and Sonny.
Leia was left dealing with the aftermath of Bunch and Sonny accidentally driving through Red and Kitty’s house. The twisted plot thickens when Tommy Chong’s Leo reveals that Sonny is his son, coming to take over the family business. This leaves Leia scrambling to repair the house before her grandparents return.
Laura Prepon Takes the Helm
Showrunner Gregg Mettler mentioned that legacy cast member Laura Prepon had a significant role in Part 3. “
She directed the entire Part 3, and she performed a lot in it,” Mettler said. Besides her direction, Prepon’s presence both behind and in front of the camera adds an authentic flavor to this series continuation.
A Summer Filled with Surprises
The anticipation for new episodes is high, given how Part 2 concluded in June 27. As showrunner, Gregg Mettler confirmed, “
All of us at That ’90s Show were beyond excited by the warm, enthusiastic response to our first season. With this backdrop of enthusiastic reception, Part 3 aims to deliver even more laughs and surprises as it steps into 1996.
Mystery and Relationship Dynamics
Mace Coronel, who portrays Jay Kelso, hinted at relationship uncertainties: “I don’t know if they’re gonna stay together or not. It’s on and off.” The brewing tensions will keep fans on edge about where Jay’s relationship with Leia might be heading.
Cameo Appearances To Anticipate
The new season promises guest appearances that include Seth Green, Will Forte, and of course, Kevin Smith. Meanwhile, fans will surely cherish ongoing roles from mainstay characters revisiting Point Place.
What Lies Ahead?
The return of ‘That ’70s Show’ veterans has been nothing short of nostalgic. And with newer elements woven into rich scripts, viewers are keenly looking forward to what else unfolds. Bookmark your calendars for August 22 because you don’t want to miss this sooner-than-expected return!
