That 90s Show Part 3 Gets Earlier Release Date on Netflix

Fans of the nostalgic Point Place series, That ’90s Show, can breathe a sigh of relief with the news of an earlier release date for Part 3. Originally slated for an October premiere, Netflix has now announced that it will drop on August 22.
Much like its predecessor, That ’70s Show, the new season dives deep into the lives of its teenage characters. Leia’s summer in 1996 is particularly tumultuous, with secrets and complicated love interests threatening relationships. Led by Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, the show promises to carry forward the legacy of messy teen love stories while grounding them in familiar comedic value.
Returning Cast Members Delight Fans
The latest season features a blend of young talent and beloved original stars. Iconic characters Kitty and Red Forman, played by Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith respectively, are back, adding their unique humor and dynamic into Leia’s life. An insider from the show mentioned,
Red and Kitty will be the humorous opposites in Leia’s life, one disciplining, one validating.
A Summer of Secrets and Love Triangles
The upcoming episodes delve into the fallout from Leia’s almost-kiss with Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan). The complex relationships between Leia, Nate, his girlfriend Nikki (Sam Morelos), and Jay promise plenty of drama. Starting August 22, viewers can watch this intrigue unfold over another eight episodes.
Original Stars Bring Nostalgia
Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp’s return was nothing short of seamless. Their transition back into their cherished roles exemplifies their deep connection with the characters. Kevin Smith also joins the cast in a comedic video as his iconic character, Silent Bob.
Whether it’s baking cupcakes or delivering biting sarcasm, fans can look forward to plenty of laughs rooted in familiar faces from That ’70s Show. As anticipation builds for August 22, there’s a palpable excitement among fans for what lies ahead in Point Place.
Follow Us